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Home / World News / Child dies of measles in New York, state's first such death in 30 years

Child dies of measles in New York, state's first such death in 30 years

The child died in Lewis County, about 93 miles (150 kilometres) north of Syracuse, Gov. Kathy Hochul said

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FILE PHOTO: A sign reading "measles testing" is seen as an outbreak in Gaines County, Texas, has raised concerns over its spread to other parts of the state, in US. (Photo: Reuters)

AP Lowville (US)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2026 | 10:14 AM IST

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A child in rural northern New York has died after contracting measles, marking the state's first death from the disease in 30 years, state officials announced Monday.

The child died in Lewis County, about 93 miles (150 kilometres) north of Syracuse, Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

The US stopped the domestic spread of measles in 2000 by maintaining high vaccination rates, but they have fallen in recent years to below the 95 per cent coverage needed to prevent outbreaks of the viral disease.

Hochul, a Democrat, said the child's death is "a devastating reminder of what's at stake when Washington deliberately erodes decades of progress in protecting Americans from preventable illnesses." The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed three measles-associated deaths in the US this year, but state health departments have reported higher numbers. Pennsylvania health officials have reported five deaths this year and are investigating a possible sixth.

 

Hochul declared a disaster emergency in early October because of measles cases in neighbouring states and in rural areas of New York. The executive order extended the pool of people who can administer measles vaccines to include paramedics, midwives and others, and it allowed nurses to join doctors in ordering testing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : measles measles vaccination New York

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First Published: Nov 03 2026 | 10:14 AM IST