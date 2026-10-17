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Home / World News / China backs IMF's scrutiny of fiscal risks in major advanced economies

China backs IMF's scrutiny of fiscal risks in major advanced economies

The central bank chief said ​China supports the multilateral trading system and opposes all forms of ‌protectionist measures

PBOC, China Central bank, Chinese bank

China Central bank (File Photo - Credit: Bloomberg)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2026 | 8:06 PM IST
China's central bank governor said on ??Saturday that Beijing supports the International Monetary Fund in boosting the surveillance of fiscal risks ‌in "major advanced economies" and ​their spillover effects.
 
People's ​Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng was ​addressing the International Monetary and Financial Committee meeting during annual gatherings of the IMF and World Bank in Bangkok.
 
Surging borrowing ​costs, chronic high fiscal deficits in major ‌economies, and turbulent investor sentiment, aggravated ​by massive capital expenditures in artificial intelligence, have triggered a widespread global bond market rout.
 
Pan urged the ‌IMF to ​analyse global imbalances ‌and place greater emphasis on the impact ‌of ??financial factors such as capital flows on ​these imbalances, a statement from the bank showed.
 
 
The central bank chief said ​China supports the multilateral trading system and opposes all forms of ‌protectionist measures.
 
Earlier this week, IMF Managing Director ‌Kristalina Georgieva said China must pivot from export-led growth towards more domestic consumption.

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Topics : China central bank Beijing International Monetary Fund

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First Published: Oct 17 2026 | 8:06 PM IST