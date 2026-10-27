China boycotts Kylian Mbappe after perceived insult to Mao Zedong

French soccer star Kylian Mbappe is facing mounting backlash in China after comments perceived as insulting Mao Zedong, with state TV blocking his matches, social media freezing his accounts and a slew of companies dropping him as ambassador.

CCTV has reportedly removed advertisements featuring Mbappe, stopped airing soccer matches involving the Frenchman and deleted all posts related to him from its official Weibo account. Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu also froze the footballer’s account after controversy erupted over remarks he made while discussing an internet meme that appeared to depict Mao, modern China’s founding father.

Mbappe’s official accounts on Weibo and Xiaohongshu, which both have around 1 million followers, were marked with notices saying they had been muted for violating regulations.

During a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said that any words or actions that offend the Chinese people will inevitably encounter widespread opposition from Chinese society.

Consumer brands that hired Mbappe as ambassador — Eastroc Beverage Group Co. and China Mengniu Dairy Co. — saw their stock drop. Shares of Eastroc fell as much as 4.1% in Shanghai, while Mengniu was down around 3% in Hong Kong. Both companies said they are severing ties with him.

Swiss sneaker company On Holding AG also deleted all Mbappe-related posts on its Chinese social media account. The sportswear brand did not immediately respond to a request for comment on its plans regarding its recently signed 10-year partnership with the 2018 World Cup winner.

In a video, the footballer was asked which internet meme featuring himself had made him laugh the most. He described one involving a video of a man he said he thought was “a Chinese dictator,” with his own face superimposed on the figure. Mbappe said he frequently used the meme with friends while gaming online, but didn’t identify the person in the meme.

Taiwanese media outlet ETtoday reported that the image depicted Mao. Images circulating online also appeared to show Mbappe’s face superimposed on Mao. Neither Eastroc or Mengniu specified what prompted their decisions or referred to Mao in their statements.

Memes about Mbappe being a dictator have circulated at least since the World Cup this summer. It’s a nickname he’s carried for months and people have superimposed his face on several historical figures, often in military garb.

The episode quickly triggered criticism from nationalist users on Chinese social media, with some accusing Mbappe of insulting China and calling for a boycott. Prominent soccer outlet Dongqiudi said it wouldn’t provide a translation of his remarks as they were “hurtful to China and the Chinese people.”

It’s not the first time that online controversies over perceived slights have hurt sponsorships and business ties.

The National Basketball Association has worked to rebuild its brand in mainland China after a years-long fallout triggered by a social-media post supporting Hong Kong protesters in 2019 from Daryl Morey, then general manager of the Houston Rockets. Foreign companies including Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB and sportswear giant Nike Inc. have also faced consumer boycotts over comments on Xinjiang.