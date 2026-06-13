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Home / World News / China condemns US move to blacklist major tech firms over military links

China condemns US move to blacklist major tech firms over military links

The list includes a broad swathe of China's top technology firms key to advancing Beijing's military and industrial prowess, reflecting Washington's security concerns

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If Chinese firms are not treated fairly, it said, Beijing will "inevitably retaliate resolutely and forcefully" | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters BEIJING
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2026 | 8:42 AM IST

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China is "strongly dissatisfied" with a US move to add several large Chinese companies to the Pentagon's list of firms it says are aiding China's military, the commerce ministry said on Saturday.
 
The foreign ministry has also expressed concern about the US Defense Department's long-awaited update to its list on Monday, which included such top technology names as Alibaba, internet search provider Baidu and automakers BYD and NIO.
 
It later added the world's largest solar panel makers to the list: Trina Solar and JA Solar Technology.
 
The list includes a broad swathe of China's top technology firms key to advancing Beijing's military and industrial prowess, reflecting Washington's security concerns amid intense geopolitical competition between the countries.
 
 
"China is strongly dissatisfied and firmly opposes this," the commerce ministry said in a statement. "China urges the US to immediately stop its erroneous practices, immediately withdraw relevant measures and return to the correct track of building a constructive strategic and stable China-US relationship."

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If Chinese firms are not treated fairly, it said, Beijing will "inevitably retaliate resolutely and forcefully".
 
The Pentagon update supersedes a list from early 2025 and comes a month after Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping met in Beijing and maintained a delicate trade-war truce.
 
The ministry statement said the Pentagon's move "ignored the consensus" reached between the two leaders.
 
Under US law, the Defense Department will be prohibited from contracting directly with companies on the list and restricted from buying their products or services through third parties from 2027. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

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Topics : China China US trade US China US Pentagon chinese companies

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First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 8:40 AM IST

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