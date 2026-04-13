China denies arms supply to Iran, rejects US claims as 'ill-intended'

China warned that a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz threatens global trade, calling for an immediate ceasefire to the conflict with Iran.

Without naming the US, Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said the “root cause” of the crisis is the ongoing war. It urged “calm and restraint” as the US Navy prepares to enforce an embargo on all ships entering Iranian ports.

“All parties should remain calm and exercise restraint,” Guo said at a regular briefing in Beijing on Monday. “China is willing to continue playing a positive and constructive role.”

The statement follows President Donald Trump’s vow to sever maritime traffic after marathon talks in Pakistan failed to reach a peace agreement. The standoff has sent Brent crude back above $100 a barrel.

Guo called the negotiation “an important step toward deescalation” and called on the parties involved to adhere to their temporary ceasefire arrangements.

China remains Iran’s largest oil customer and a key trade partner. Disruptions to the Strait of Hormuz, where a fifth of global supply flows, threaten the industrial output and economic stability Beijing prizes.

Guo also rejected reports that Beijing is set to supply military hardware to Tehran. He said China maintains “strict regulation” over exports in line with international obligations, dismissing allegations of arms transfers as “ill-intended” and “groundless smearing.”

The denial follows a CNN report citing US intelligence that China is preparing to ship shoulder-fired, surface-to-air missiles known as Man-Portable Air Defense Systems to Iran.

Trump on Sunday repeated a threat to apply 50 per cent duties on goods from countries supplying Iran with weaponry. Asked about the tariff warning, Guo repeated China’s position that there are no winners in a trade war.