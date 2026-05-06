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Home / World News / China didn't challenge US naval blockade on Iran in Hormuz, says Trump

China didn't challenge US naval blockade on Iran in Hormuz, says Trump

Trump noted China's reliance on oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz and said Beijing has maintained a respectful stance regarding the ongoing situation

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump is set to visit China to meet his Chinese counterpart on May 14 and 15 (Photo:PTI)

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 9:29 AM IST

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US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said that his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping has not challenged the United States' naval blockade on Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz, expressing confidence in his relationship with the Chinese leader ahead of an upcoming meeting.

Responding to a question about his expected talks with Xi in Beijing and discussions surrounding Iran, Trump said, "I have a very good relationship with President Xi. I find him to be a tremendous guy. And we get along well, and you see how we do. We're doing a lot of business with China and making a lot of money. We're making a lot of money. It's different than it used to be. But that'll be talked about; that'll be one subject."

 

He noted China's reliance on oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz and said Beijing has maintained a respectful stance regarding the ongoing situation.

"In all fairness, he gets like 60 per cent of his oil from Hormuz, and he's been--I think he's been very respectful. We haven't been challenged by China; they don't challenge us, and he wouldn't do that. I don't think he'd do that because of me," Trump added.

The US President also asserted that the blockade remains effective and unchallenged.

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"Nobody's going to challenge the blockade. And I think it's working out very well. We're going to see," the US President said.

Trump further claimed that Iran is seeking negotiations while criticising what he described as inconsistent messaging from Tehran.

"I can say this: Iran wants to make a deal. What I don't like about Iran is they'll talk to me with such great respect, and then they'll go on television, and they'll say, 'We did not speak to the President, we did not.' I just spoke to them. 'We did not speak to the President.' So, they play games. But let me just tell you, they want to make a deal," he said.

The comments come amid heightened tensions in the region and ahead of high-level diplomatic engagements between the United States and China, where Iran is expected to be a key issue of discussion.

Trump is set to visit China to meet his Chinese counterpart on May 14 and 15. The highly anticipated meeting was postponed due to the US military operations in Iran.

In a post on Truth Social last month, the US President said, "My meeting with the Highly Respected President of China, President Xi Jinping, which was originally postponed due to our Military operation in Iran, has been rescheduled and will take place in Beijing on May 14 and 15."

He further added that he will be hosting the Chinese President and his wife for a "reciprocal visit" to Washington late this year.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi is set to visit China on Wednesday, May 6, to discuss bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international developments with his Chinese counterpart.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Donald Trump Trump administration US China Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 9:29 AM IST

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