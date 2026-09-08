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Home / World News / China exports surge 25% in Aug on strong demand for autos, high tech goods

China exports surge 25% in Aug on strong demand for autos, high tech goods

Exports grew 23.9% year-on-year in July

epm, Export Promotion Mission, Trade exports, Indian Economy, Export incentive

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AP Bangkok
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2026 | 11:13 AM IST

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China's exports accelerated in August, jumping 25% from a year earlier on strong demand for autos and high-tech goods, its customs agency said Tuesday. The data came ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's planned meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, set for late September, though Beijing has not yet confirmed the exact date for the visit.

Exports grew 23.9% year-on-year in July.

Imports climbed 28.2% in August from a year earlier, up from July's 27.5% rise. That led to a $119.1 billion trade surplus for China, widening from $112.5 billion in July.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : China China exports China economy China economic growth

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First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 11:13 AM IST