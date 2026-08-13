China extends anti-dumping duties on Indian optical fibre for 5 years
The tax rates will remain unchanged from previous rulings, ranging between 7.4 per cent and 30.6 per cent across different Indian exporters
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China will continue imposing anti-dumping duties on single-mode optical fibre imports from India for another five years starting on Friday, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.
The decision follows a sunset review initiated a year ago, which concluded that terminating the anti-dumping measures could lead to the continuation or recurrence of dumping and harm to China's domestic optical fibre industry.
The tax rates will remain unchanged from previous rulings, ranging between 7.4 per cent and 30.6 per cent across different Indian exporters, including Sterlite Technologies with 7.4 per cent rate and Aksh Optifibre and Finolex Cables both get 30.6 per cent.
China first implemented anti-dumping duties on Indian single-mode optical fibre in August 2014 and extended them for five years in 2020.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 1:29 PM IST