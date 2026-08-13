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Home / Economy / News / China extends anti-dumping duties on Indian optical fibre for 5 years

China extends anti-dumping duties on Indian optical fibre for 5 years

The tax rates will remain unchanged from previous rulings, ranging between ​7.4 per cent and 30.6 per cent across different Indian exporters

India China Trade

China first ‌implemented anti-dumping duties on Indian single-mode optical fibre ‌in August ​2014 and ​extended them for five years in 2020

Reuters BEIJING
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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China will continue imposing anti-dumping duties ​on single-mode optical fibre ​imports from India for another ‌five years starting on Friday, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

The decision follows a sunset review initiated a year ago, which concluded that terminating the anti-dumping measures could lead to ‌the continuation or recurrence of dumping and harm to China's domestic optical fibre industry.

The tax rates will remain unchanged from previous rulings, ranging between ​7.4 per cent and 30.6 per cent across different Indian exporters, including ‌Sterlite Technologies with 7.4 per cent rate and Aksh ​Optifibre ‌and Finolex Cables both get 30.6 per cent.

 

China first ‌implemented anti-dumping duties on Indian single-mode optical fibre ‌in August ​2014 and ​extended them for five years in 2020.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : China India china trade India China relations

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 1:29 PM IST