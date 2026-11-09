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Home / World News / China extends suspension of 24% tariff on US imports for two months

China extends suspension of 24% tariff on US imports for two months

Beijing will keep its additional 24% tariffs on US goods suspended for another two months while retaining a 10% duty

yard, import export

After September's Washington ‌summit of their leaders, both sides ​proposed a $60-billion package ​of reciprocal tariff cuts, including roughly $17 billion worth of ​US farm goods that China imported in 2024

Reuters Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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China will maintain the suspension of its ​additional tariff of 24% on US imports for two months from 13:01 p.m. on Tuesday, but retain a tariff of 10%, its state council, or cabinet, said.
 
After September's Washington ‌summit of their leaders, both sides ​proposed a $60-billion package ​of reciprocal tariff cuts, including roughly $17 billion worth of ​US farm goods that China imported in 2024, though the plan has yet to be finalised. 
 
China is extending the tariff suspensions to implement the "outcomes ​and consensus reached at the Washington meeting between the ‌heads of state of China and the United States", ​the council's tariffs panel said in a statement.
 
 
China has "noted that the US side has repeatedly stated that it intends ‌to use Section 301 ​tariffs to replace ‌the tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) ‌that have been held invalid by judicial rulings" it said. 
 
​China will "closely follow subsequent measures taken by the US side and will, as appropriate, adjust ​relevant tariff countermeasures in light of developments," it added.
 
Continued suspension of some additional ‌tariffs on U.S. goods will help ensure a stable and ‌predictable policy environment for ties and promote development of China-U.S. economic and trade relations, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Nov 09 2026 | 9:13 AM IST