China extends suspension of 24% tariff on US imports for two months

China will maintain the suspension of its ​additional tariff of 24% on US imports for two months from 13:01 p.m. on Tuesday, but retain a tariff of 10%, its state council, or cabinet, said.

After September's Washington ‌summit of their leaders, both sides ​proposed a $60-billion package ​of reciprocal tariff cuts, including roughly $17 billion worth of ​US farm goods that China imported in 2024, though the plan has yet to be finalised.

China is extending the tariff suspensions to implement the "outcomes ​and consensus reached at the Washington meeting between the ‌heads of state of China and the United States", ​the council's tariffs panel said in a statement.

China has "noted that the US side has repeatedly stated that it intends ‌to use Section 301 ​tariffs to replace ‌the tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) ‌that have been held invalid by judicial rulings" it said.

​China will "closely follow subsequent measures taken by the US side and will, as appropriate, adjust ​relevant tariff countermeasures in light of developments," it added.

Continued suspension of some additional ‌tariffs on U.S. goods will help ensure a stable and ‌predictable policy environment for ties and promote development of China-U.S. economic and trade relations, it said.