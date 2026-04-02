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Home / World News / China in talks with 'all parties' on need to restore Strait of Hormuz

China in talks with 'all parties' on need to restore Strait of Hormuz

China and Pakistan agreed this week to promote a five-point proposal, which includes calls to start peace talks as soon as possible and to guarantee the safety of navigation through Strait of Hormuz

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We believe that an early ceasefire and restoration of peace and stability in the Strait of Hormuz and its adjacent waters is a common aspiration of the international community: China (Photo: Reuters)

AP Beijing
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 2:55 PM IST

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China on Thursday said that it is in communication "with all parties" about the need to restore stability in the Strait of Hormuz, and that everyone should work toward that end.

"We believe that an early ceasefire and restoration of peace and stability in the Strait of Hormuz and its adjacent waters is a common aspiration of the international community, and all sides should work towards this end," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

"China is maintaining communication and coordination with all parties," she said.

Mao said that "the root cause of the disruption to navigation in the Strait of Hormuz lies in the illegal military actions taken by the US and Israel against Iran," and said the way to restore safety in the area is to end the hostilities.

 

"Military means cannot fundamentally resolve the issue, and an escalation of the conflict is not in the interest of any party," she said.

China and Pakistan agreed this week to promote a five-point proposal, which includes calls to start peace talks as soon as possible and to guarantee the safety of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Israel Iran Conflict China Pakistan US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions

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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 2:55 PM IST

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