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Home / World News / China, Japan, South Korea should be involved in opening Hormuz: Trump

China, Japan, South Korea should be involved in opening Hormuz: Trump

The president has previously directed much of his anger at Nato allies for their reluctance to get involved in securing the Strait of Hormuz until the US and Israel finish prosecuting their war

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo: Bloomberg)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 7:38 AM IST

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US President Donald Trump Wednesday said China, Japan and South Korea should be involved in opening Strait of Hormuz.

The president has previously directed much of his anger at Nato allies for their reluctance to get involved in securing the Strait of Hormuz until the US and Israel finish prosecuting their war against Iran.

In his remarks at the private Easter lunch he hosted at the White House on Wednesday, Trump also expressed frustration with some Asian countries that are more reliant on Gulf oil than the US.

"Let South Korea, you know, we only have 45,000 soldiers in harm's way over there, right next to a nuclear force - let South Korea do it," Trump said. "Let Japan do it. They get 90 per cent of their oil from the strait. Let China do it."  Trump also derided Nato as 'very bad allies' and 'paper tiger' during the private lunch, ahead of his address.

 

"Nato treated us very badly, and you have to remember it because they'll be treating us badly again if we ever need them," Trump fumed anew about the alliance. "And hopefully, we're never going to need them. I don't think we'll need them. I don't think they can do very much."  Trump added, "Nato won't be there if we ever have the big one."  The president's scathing comments came during remarks at a private lunch on Wednesday at the White House that Trump hosted to mark the coming Easter holiday. Video of the speech was posted online by a Business Insider reporter who said he noticed the White House had uploaded video of the closed-press event and downloaded it before the White House later made it private.

The White House did not respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press on why it took the video down.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Donald Trump West Asia US-Iran tensions

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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 7:38 AM IST

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