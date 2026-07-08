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Home / World News / China lifts July fuel export curbs, lets private refiner resume shipments

China lifts July fuel export curbs, lets private refiner resume shipments

Only state-owned companies were ​permitted to export gasoline, diesel and jet fuel in the past few months while it remains unclear if the lifting of export curbs will ‌continue in August

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Zhejiang Petrochemical ​Co, majority owned by Rongsheng Petrochemical, has been permitted to ​export fuel in July (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters Singapore
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 11:06 AM IST

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​China has lifted refined fuel export restrictions for the rest of July and allowed a private refiner to resume shipments after a four-month halt, trade sources said on Wednesday, as the world's biggest refiner returns towards ‌normal after disruptions from the ​Iran war.
 
Zhejiang Petrochemical ​Co, majority owned by Rongsheng Petrochemical, has been permitted to ​export fuel in July, four sources briefed on the matter said, after it halted exports for more than three months.
 
China's Ministry of Commerce and the National Development Reform Commission did not ​immediately respond to faxed requests for comment. Rongsheng did not ‌immediately respond to a request for comment.
 
 
Only state-owned companies were ​permitted to export gasoline, diesel and jet fuel in the past few months. It remains unclear if the lifting of export curbs will ‌continue in August, two of ​the sources added. 
 
The ‌sources declined to be named because they were not authorised ‌to speak to the media. 
 
Refiners are planning to export ​roughly 3 million metric tons of the three fuels this month, including bonded volumes to Hong Kong ​and Macau, said another two sources, similar to last year's average export volume. However, the scheduling of ‌these cargoes was still underway and should be settled by ‌the end of this week, they said. 
 
Exports were initially set to hit nearly 2 million tons for July, Reuters reported earlier. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

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