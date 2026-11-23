China opposes ban on Chinese telecoms' direct access to US phone numbers
Thursday's FCC decision, which cited national security concerns, will bar China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom and other IP-enabled service providers from direct access
Reuters SHANGHAI
Listen to This Article
China firmly opposes the US Federal Communications Commission's vote to ban Chinese telecommunications firms from direct access to US phone numbers, its commerce ministry said on Sunday.
Thursday's FCC decision, which cited national security concerns, will bar China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom and other IP-enabled service providers from direct access.
The regulator has pushed for decoupling the US and China in the telecoms, communications, and testing and certification sectors, the Chinese ministry said in a statement, adding the actions run counter to the consensus reached by the countries' leaders.
China urged the United States to retract the ban, warning it would take necessary counter measures.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Nov 23 2026 | 9:23 AM IST