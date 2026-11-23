China firmly opposes ​the US Federal Communications Commission's vote to ban Chinese telecommunications firms from direct access to US phone numbers, ‌its commerce ​ministry said ​on Sunday.

Thursday's FCC ​decision, which cited national security concerns, will bar China Mobile, China Telecom and China ​Unicom and other IP-enabled service ‌providers from direct access.

The ​regulator has pushed for decoupling the US and China in ‌the telecoms, ​communications, and ‌testing and certification sectors, the ‌Chinese ministry said in a ​statement, adding the actions run counter to the consensus ​reached by the countries' leaders.

China urged ‌the United States to retract ‌the ban, warning it would take necessary counter measures.