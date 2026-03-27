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Home / World News / China probes US trade practices in response to Trump tariff moves

China probes US trade practices in response to Trump tariff moves

The Chinese investigations are the latest volley in a long-running trade war and could be bargaining chips to counter any possible new US tariffs

donald trump, Xi Jinping, US China

| Image: Bloomberg

AP Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 10:51 PM IST

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China launched two investigations into US trade practices on Friday, signalling its resolve to push back against President Donald Trump's tariffs ahead of his visit in May.

The Commerce Ministry said the new probes are a response to two investigations announced by Trump earlier this month against multiple countries, including China.

A ministry statement said the two Chinese investigations were launched to safeguard the interests of relevant Chinese industries and expressed "firm opposition" to the American probes.

One will examine US policies that restrict Chinese goods from entering the United States and that limit US export of advanced technology products to China. The other is focused on barriers to Chinese green energy exports.

 

The probes are expected to take six months and could be extended for another three months if necessary, the ministry said.

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The Chinese investigations are the latest volley in a long-running trade war and could be bargaining chips to counter any possible new US tariffs.

The US Supreme Court struck down some of Trump's earlier tariffs, and he responded by launching what are known as Section 301 trade investigations.

One of those investigations is examining allegations of excess industrial capacity - which can drive up exports - and government subsidies that could give companies in China and elsewhere an unfair advantage over US competitors.

The probe, which targets 16 trading partners, including the European Union, could lead to higher tariffs on imports from those economies.

The other investigation, into dozens of countries, including China, could ban the import of goods made by forced labour.

China's trade representative warned at recent talks with the US in Paris that the US investigations could threaten a hard-won stability in economic relations between the two countries.

The talks were meant to lay the groundwork for a Trump visit to Beijing, initially due next week. The US president has delayed the trip because of the war in Iran.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Donald Trump China United States

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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 10:51 PM IST

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