China refiners turn to Iraqi oil as US blockade cuts off Iran supplies

China’s independent refiners are turning to Iraq and other alternative suppliers as a US blockade cuts off the sanctioned Iranian shipments they once depended on, giving international trading houses a rare opportunity to reenter a large and lucrative market.

Discounted Iranian shipments have been a mainstay for private refiners in the world’s top importer for years, along with Russia’s Far East export blend, ESPO. Almost nine months of war in the West Asia and a US naval blockade, however, have all but cut off cargoes from Tehran and pushed up the cost of barrels from Moscow — a combination that has left China’s so-called teapots scrambling for alternatives.

Iraq has increasingly stepped into the gap, aided by major international oil dealers. From its position at the back of the Persian Gulf, the country has offered deep discounts for buyers willing to bring vessels in. Traders from Mercuria Energy Group Ltd to Vitol Group, as well as smaller rivals, are then ensuring those cargoes reach China.

“Iraqi crude has emerged as a winner during this period” as producers offer attractive terms to those able to take on the logistical risks of exporting through the Strait of Hormuz, according to Liao Na, founder of energy research firm GL Consulting. “This could entice other Persian Gulf suppliers to follow suit. After all, teapots remain one of the few pockets of resilient demand in an oversupplied market.”

Mercuria has emerged as the most significant provider of Iraqi barrels to teapots, making the most of abundant spot supplies secured via tenders and private negotiations, according to traders who participated in the market. Over recent weeks, the Swiss-based company has sold to at least eight independent refiners including Shenghong Petrochemical, Hongrun and Chambroad, supplying up to 20 million barrels of Iraqi oil, they said.

Mercuria has been supplying these cargoes directly to refiners’ ports, mostly located in Shandong province, utilizing its own fleet of tankers as well as chartered vessels from the likes of South Korea’s Sinokor, traders added, asking not to be named because the information is not public.

Shenghong, Hongrun and Chambroad did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Mercuria declined to comment.

For teapots, many of them struggling with paper-thin margins, the change is significant — and costly.

Basrah Medium and Basrah Heavy crude for December arrivals were being traded at a premium of $13 and $11 a barrel over ICE Brent benchmarks respectively last week. The Russian alternative, ESPO, is offered at $24 a barrel higher than the same benchmark, according to traders.

The high sulfur content of most Iraqi crude could cause bottlenecks, constraining intake at some Shandong refineries, according to Jianan Sun, London-based analyst with Energy Aspects. That will prompt some to turn to crude from West Africa and Latin America, he added.

But China is still covering a significant gap left by Iran — which represented as much as around 13% of total seaborne imports before the war, according to data intelligence firm Kpler — and has few options.

“Iraqi crude is currently among the cheapest grades of comparable quality on a delivered-China basis,” said Muyu Xu, senior crude analyst at data intelligence firm Kpler, adding that the ample availability of prompt Iraqi cargoes and some teapots’ urgency to utilize their year-end crude quota has also supported demand. “Given independent refiners’ high sensitivity to feedstock costs, the discount makes Iraqi barrels particularly attractive.”

Before the crackdown on Iran, the return to sanctions and, later, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Mercuria was deeply connected with China’s teapot community, signing term supply deals with the likes of China National Chemical Corp. and hosting Beijing receptions with executives from both state and private refining communities.

The return of Mercuria and other commodity traders takes refiners back to the late 2010s, when teapots were only emerging as influential spot-market buyers. At that time, BP Plc, Total Energies SE and other Western companies all cultivated close trading relationships with refinery procurement managers.