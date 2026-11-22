By Jeanny Yu and Winnie Hsu

China’s AI stock trade, once a hot bet as the nation’s technology powerhouses raced to catch up with the US, has morphed into a losing strategy.

Stocks listed on three tech-focused indexes have shed a combined $1.7 trillion in market value since the end of June, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Multifold gains in the first half of the year that pushed the likes of upstart model developer Z.AI Co. and optical module maker Zhongji Innolight Co. to record highs have quickly faded.

The unraveling of the global AI boom has hit China particularly hard, as frothy valuations and reliance on policy support left stocks vulnerable once cracks emerged. The appeal of Chinese AI as an affordable alternative to pricier US models and the nation’s pursuit of a self-sufficient chip chain is also being tested as the US tightens restrictions on technology exports.

The market is set for another turbulent session on Monday, after anxiety over the the viability of the AI trade turned into a full-blown rout in the US. A KraneShares exchange-traded fund tracking China’s Star 50 gauge fell more than 4% in US trading.

“As a China fund manager, experiencing this year’s wild swings and second-half selloff has honestly left us pretty speechless,” said Bush Chu, investment director of China equities at Aberdeen Investments. “Investors are worried both about an AI capex slowdown and whether US-China supply chain business is sustainable.”

It’s a painful reckoning for investors who chased China’s AI rally as the “DeepSeek moment” stunned the world. The three key Chinese tech indexes are now all showing losses on the year while major peers in the US, Taiwan and South Korea remain in positive territory.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Tech Index, home to major internet names including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd., has slumped to a two-year low. The onshore ChiNext Index, dominated by tech hardware firms, reached a record high this summer but is now down 31% on the year. The chip-heavy Star 50 Index has similarly wiped out a record rally.

Tech Self-Sufficiency

DeepSeek introduced the idea that China’s tech firms could deliver globally competitive AI more cheaply than US majors. Technological breakthroughs from the likes of Huawei Technologies Co. drove increased bets on local players, with a push from Beijing’s drive for national tech self-sufficiency.

While China has offered full support for its homegrown tech champions, the latest move from Washington could hamper their efforts. Draft rules released by the US earlier this month effectively block Chinese firms from renting cutting-edge processors from Nvidia Corp. and others via overseas data centers, closing a vital backdoor for training next-generation models.

That could further impede the progress of Chinese AI, which has already shown signs of slipping. None of the current 10 most advanced models in the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index are from China, a stark contrast with just four months ago when Moonshot AI’s Kimi K3 was rivaling the performance of offerings from OpenAI and Anthropic PBC.

Tencent’s management warned in last week’s earnings call that the next version of its HY4 model could be delayed by the chip crunch, though it sees the domestic supply chain helping fill the gap over time. Alibaba said Thursday that it expects its cloud sales growth to slow to 30% to 45% next year before bouncing back to 50%-plus in 2028.

Chinese internet giants are also suffering from the same high AI development costs that are pressuring earnings at US hyperscalers. Sluggish domestic consumption and on-and-off price wars remain persistent worries as well.

“The key issues are weak AI monetization, compute bottlenecks, intense competition and margin pressure,” said Nick Ferres, chief investment officer at Vantage Point Asset Management. “Clearly the escalation in US tech and compute curbs adds another dimension to the downside pressure.”

On the bright side, China’s semiconductor industry has been seen as a potential beneficiary in the rush to fill the void caused by US regulations. Local foundries like Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. in particular may see more business, amid reports that overseas manufacturers could reject orders.

Nvidia designed about a third of the chips used by China’s tech firms in the first half of this year, followed by about 29% for Huawei and 22% for Cambricon Technologies Corp., according to a report from Nomura Holdings Inc.

Valuations have dropped for Chinese tech stocks overall on the selloff, though the large Hong Kong-listed internet firms remain far cheaper than mainland hardware names. Alibaba is now trading at just 10 times forward earnings estimates while onshore shares of chipmaker SMIC are still at 80 times.

“At current price levels, I still can’t find value in these Chinese AI-related names,” said Jian Shi Cortesi, a fund manager at GAM Investment Management in Zurich. “Many stocks will need to fall another 30% to 50% to become very attractively valued.”