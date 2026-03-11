Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China's auto sales sink as phase out of subsidies for trade-ins hits demand

China's auto sales sink as phase out of subsidies for trade-ins hits demand

Only 950,000 units of passenger cars were sold in China last month, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, down from nearly 1.4 million vehicles sold in January

carmakers, auto industry

The Lunar New Year festival, China's biggest holiday, took place in February, which also likely hurt sales

AP Hong Kong
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 3:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China's domestic passenger car sales fell 34.2 per cent in February from a year earlier, an industry association said Wednesday, reflecting weakening demand as some trade-in subsidies are phased out.

Only 950,000 units of passenger cars were sold in China last month, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, down from nearly 1.4 million vehicles sold in January.

Overall passenger car sales including exports dropped 15.4 per cent year-on-year, even as shipments overseas jumped 58 per cent to 586,000, highlighting the challenges for Chinese carmakers trying to offset sluggish domestic sales by expanding into foreign markets.

Automakers have been struggling with weak demand as the government has been phasing out trade-in subsidies to encourage purchases of electric vehicles. Chinese consumers have also been steering clear of big purchases, feeling a pinch from a slowing economy and protracted property slump.

 

The Lunar New Year festival, China's biggest holiday, took place in February, which also likely hurt sales.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US Israel strike Iran

Iran's joint military command says banks now major target in West Asia

Dubai, UAE, Iran war

4 injured after Iranian drones hit near Dubai Airport; operations continue

Mojtaba Khamenei

Speculation rises over Iran's new Supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei's health

us iran, us flag, iran flag

How a 1953 CIA-backed coup set Iran and the US on today's collision course

Strait of Hormuz

Cargo ship ablaze in Hormuz after being hit by projectile: British military

Topics : China auto demand Auto sales China GDP China economic growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS-Iran War UpdatesIMD Weather UpdateGemini in ChromeGold and Silver Rate todayStock Market CrashLPG Shortage FearHarish Rana CaseLPG Crisis