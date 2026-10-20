China's CXMT swings to profit as AI demand fuels memory chip price surge

By Phila Siu

Chinese chipmaker CXMT Corp reported a surge in preliminary profit and sales during the first nine months of the year after global demand for memory chips sent prices of the components soaring.

The domestic memory chip leader said preliminary net income would amount to 131 billion yuan to 132.5 billion yuan ($19.6 billion to $19.8 billion) in the period, compared with a net loss of 5.3 billion yuan in the first nine months of last year. Preliminary revenue is expected to reach 265 billion yuan to 270 billion yuan, against 32.1 billion yuan last year.

The broader memory chip industry has seen a boom in demand that has sent sales and stock prices skyrocketing. The artificial intelligence build-out has contributed to shortages across the industry, driving up prices of memory components.

CXMT has also steadily expanded capacity and advanced product research and development, according to a Shanghai Stock Exchange filing. The company has boosted output per wafer and is using capacity more efficiently. In addition, Chairman Zhu Yiming proposed that the company buy back 1 billion yuan to 2 billion yuan worth of shares.

CXMT recently said it had achieved a breakthrough in chip technology that rivals like Samsung Electronics Co had pursued for years. The company plans to roll out a new type of semiconductor with increased memory density, thanks to its self-developed new architecture.