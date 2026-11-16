China's economy slows in Oct as factory output, retail sales miss forecasts

​China's economy showed fresh signs of sluggishness in October as factory production slowed and consumption remained weak, calling into question how long the world's second-largest economy can rely on exports to underpin growth.

An AI-driven export boom has powered China's economic growth this year and looks set to shelter overall growth from external and domestic headwinds into 2027. But imbalances in the country's growth model may persist, or even widen, as solid manufacturing and overseas demand lessen policymakers' urgency to shore up weak domestic demand.

Industrial output ‌in October expanded 4.8% from a year earlier, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data ​showed on Monday. The pace missed Reuters poll expectations ​for growth of 5.3%, and compared with a 5.5% rise in September.

Robust demand for AI-related products and cars helped pull the Chinese economy out ​of a second-quarter slowdown. With third-quarter GDP growth running at 4.5% on year, analysts believe Beijing remains on target to reach 4.5%-5.0% without the need for significant additional stimulus.

"No new stimulus measures are expected to be introduced for the remainder of the year," said Zhaopeng Xing, senior China strategist at ANZ.

"Data for the single month of October are unlikely to alter the overall growth trajectory for the year; we continue to project that annual GDP ​growth will remain above 4.5%."

Results from an official survey for factory activity indicated that sentiment faltered among manufacturers in October compared with the previous month as ‌they reported worse conditions in new orders and new export orders.

Trade data released last week showed that goods exports soared in October ​as the global AI infrastructure buildout continued to elevate sales of high-tech goods.

Retail sales, a gauge that measures goods consumption and catering revenue, edged up 0.4% year on year in October after growing 1.1% the previous month. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.8% increase.

Services retail sales grew 4.9% in the first 10 ‌months compared with the same period last year, narrowing from ​5% growth in the first three quarters, NBS data showed.

There is huge ‌potential for consumption but people's capacity and willingness to spend need to be enhanced, an NBS spokesperson told a press briefing on Monday.

The ‌underwhelming figures are more worrying considering that October consumption should have received a boost from a seven-day holiday and the month-long Singles Day shopping festival ​spanning October and November.

"2026 was one of the weakest years for domestic demand in recent history," wrote Lynn Song, ING's chief economist for Greater China.

In 2027, the negative impact from a trade-in programme that had pulled purchases forward ​could ease, and "policy support for domestic demand could pick up, especially if the external demand picture worsens," Song said.

The 8.1% decline in fixed-asset investment in the January-to-October period widened from the 7.2% drop in the first nine months and missed expectations for ‌a 7.0% decrease.

The surveyed urban unemployment rate dipped to 5.1% from 5.2% in September.

Beijing has in recent months introduced fresh support, including measures for ‌steering cheaper credit into a range of sectors including infrastructure and technology, as well as expanding support for home buyers.

Regulators also in early November rolled out a handful of measures, from conducting swap operations to upgrading a lending facility for stock buybacks by listed companies, as part of efforts to stabilise struggling capital markets.

Looking ahead, policymakers will step up policy support for domestic demand if the tailwind from the AI boom tapers off, analysts said.