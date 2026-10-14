China's exports surge 36.3% in Sep as pressure ramps up to rebalance trade
The exports data, which was better than what economists had expected, accelerated from the 25% growth in August
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China's exports surged 36.3% in September from a year earlier, its customs agency said Wednesday, as pressure ramped up from its trading partners including the European Union to rebalance trade.
The exports data, which was better than what economists had expected, accelerated from the 25% growth in August.
High-tech goods such as semiconductors and autos have helped fuel its rising shipments overseas.
Imports climbed 31% in September year-on-year, also accelerating from August's 28.2% rise.
That resulted in a $133.5 billion trade surplus for China last month, widening from $119.1 billion in August.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 9:20 AM IST