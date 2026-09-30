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Home / World News / China's factory activity rebounds in Sep with stimulus lifting outlook

China's factory activity rebounds in Sep with stimulus lifting outlook

The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index was 50.1 in September, up from 49.8 in August and in line with the forecasts of economists surveyed by Bloomberg

China factory activity, China PMI, China manufacturing, China economy

The non-manufacturing measure of activity in construction and services unexpectedly returned to positive territory at 50.2 | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2026 | 8:41 AM IST

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China’s factory activity expanded for the first time since June, with a slew of indicators showing the economy ended the third quarter on a bright note as policymakers move to deploy new measures to support growth. 
 
The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index was 50.1 in September, up from 49.8 in August and in line with the forecasts of economists surveyed by Bloomberg. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.
 
The non-manufacturing measure of activity in construction and services unexpectedly returned to positive territory at 50.2, the National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday. Private surveys of manufacturing and services also showed a bigger-than-forecast improvement in September. 
 
 
The figures come hours after the government embarked on its biggest stimulus effort in two years, making it more likely that China will meet its annual growth target of 4.5%-5% after the pace slipped below that range last quarter. 

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The yuan and Chinese government bonds held broadly steady after the data release and the fresh round of stimulus, suggesting investors remain cautious.
 
In a sign of stronger momentum for the country’s export-oriented firms, the RatingDog China manufacturing PMI rose more than forecast to 52.1 in September, its highest in five months.
 
The private survey results are based on a smaller sample and have tended to be stronger than those from the official poll as exports stayed strong.
 
The RatingDog China services PMI rose to 51.6 from 51.4 in August, according to a statement published Wednesday. 

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The fiscal acceleration we’ve expected is starting to kick China’s economy back into gear. The September PMI surveys show a sharp rebound in construction activity, with spillovers lifting the manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors. Looking ahead, we see the economy continuing to pick up from its mid-year lull, as the government steps up support.” 
 
— Chang Shu and Eric Zhu
The economy has been under pressure despite resilient exports and an AI-driven boost to industrial profits. Consumption growth has slowed to near zero, business confidence remains weak, and investment has continued to contract.
 
Even so, external conditions have become modestly more supportive after the US and China agreed to extend their trade truce by two months, reducing near-term trade uncertainty. 

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First Published: Sep 30 2026 | 8:41 AM IST