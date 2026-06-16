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Home / World News / China's industrial output rises 4.5% in May but retail sales contract

China's industrial output rises 4.5% in May but retail sales contract

The reading beat expectations of a 4.3 per centincrease in a Reuters poll

China, China economy

Retail sales, a key gauge of consumption, shrank 0.6 per cent last month, reversing April's 0.2 per cent rise and below the estimated 0 per cent | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 9:59 AM IST

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China's industrial output rose 4.5 per cent in May from a year earlier, picking up from 4.1 per cent growth recorded in April, data from the National ureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Tuesday.
 
The reading beat expectations of a 4.3 per centincrease in a Reuters poll.
 
Retail sales, a key gauge of consumption, shrank 0.6 per cent last month, reversing April's 0.2 per cent rise and below the estimated 0 per cent. It marked the first monthly fall since December 2022.
 
Fixed-asset investment fell 4.1 per cent in the first five months of 2026, following a 1.6 per cent contraction in the January-April period. Economists had expected a 2 per cent fall. 
 
 

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Topics : China industrial output China economic growth China economy

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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 9:59 AM IST

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