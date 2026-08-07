China's robots know Kung Fu and can scale walls. Can they woo investors?

Unitree Robotics may be little known outside China. Its robots are not. Millions around the world have watched videos of the company’s machines carrying out remarkable feats that seem almost superhuman.

During China’s nationally televised Lunar New Year celebration, a troupe of Unitree humanoid robots performed an elaborate kung fu routine, scaling walls, executing back flips and wielding swords.

Now the company is taking its biggest step yet: an initial public offering (IPO) on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. On Thursday, Unitree priced its shares at the equivalent of around $22, seeking to raise about $900 million in a deal valuing it at about $9 billion.

The listing comes at a pivotal moment for the humanoid robot industry. Investors are betting that machines built to look and move like humans will become the next major technology breakthrough. Governments increasingly see them as strategic assets as well.

Last month, the Federal Communications Commission announced plans to ban new Chinese-made humanoid and quadruped robots, citing national security concerns.

United States (US) officials argue that as such robots become commonplace in factories, offices and homes, they could surreptitiously collect sensitive commercial, government and personal information or provide new avenues for cybersecurity attacks.

China accused the US of “overstretching the concept of national security,” and threatened retaliation. On Wednesday, Beijing announced a series of retaliatory measures against the US.

Unitree has emerged as China’s leading contender to dominate humanoid robotics. Its importance was underscored when its founder, Wang Xingxing, sat prominently across from Xi Jinping, the country’s top leader, at a symposium last year showcasing China’s technological advances.

Unitree embodies the central question hanging over the industry. The technology is advancing rapidly, as the company’s demonstrations make clear. Whether there will be a large commercial market anytime soon remains far less certain.

“The Unitree stock sale will be a bellwether for how the capital markets view this exciting but nascent technology,” said Lian Jye Su, a Singapore-based analyst for Omdia, a technology research firm.

According to the company and market researchers, Unitree shipped more humanoid robots than any other manufacturer last year. The company remains relatively small, generating about $250 million in revenue in 2025. But sales more than quadrupled, and it is profitable.

Humanoid, unlike other AI system, robots will increasingly learn by interacting with people and objects in the physical world. That emerging field is known as “embodied AI” or “physical AI” Self-driving cars are one application, but humanoid robots are expected to operate in more varied and unpredictable environments — from factories and warehouses to stores and, eventually, homes.

For technology companies, humanoids represent an emerging market for chips and software. Jensen Huang, the chief executive of American chip giant Nvidia, has declared physical AI as the “next frontier” for AI.

In June, Nvidia announced a partnership with Unitree to build a research robot. Unitree will supply the mechanical body and Nvidia the digital brain — a specialised AI chip designed specifically for a robot.

Demand for humanoid robots, some analysts predict, could accelerate over the next several years. A recent report from CLSA, an investment research firm, forecasts that the global market will reach $69 billion by 2030, up from roughly $2 billion this year.

Looking further out, Morgan Stanley estimates the humanoid robot market could exceed $5 trillion by 2050, with as many as one billion models in operation worldwide. Those projections remain highly speculative but illustrate investors’ grandiose visions for the sector.

In its offering prospectus, Unitree identifies uncertainty over US trade policy as a risk. The company also warned that intensifying competition and softer demand slowed growth in the first quarter of 2026.

Revenue still rose 68 per cent from a year earlier. Profit fell 55 per cent, hit by competitive pressure but also increased spending on research and development.

A kung fu performance can showcase what humanoid robots are capable of. Whether it points to a mass market is another question.