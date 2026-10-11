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Home / World News / China's securities watchdog seeks investor ideas as stock selloff deepens

China's securities watchdog seeks investor ideas as stock selloff deepens

China Securities Regulatory Commission Chairman Wu Qing met with listed companies and experts from brokerage and fund management to ‌hear suggestions on improving China's capital ​markets

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China's securities regulator met market participants to discuss boosting long-term investment (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters SHANGHAI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2026 | 10:47 AM IST

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China's securities watchdog held a seminar with market participants over ​the weekend in the government's latest attempt to support a struggling stock market.
 
China Securities Regulatory Commission Chairman Wu Qing met with listed companies and experts from brokerage and fund management on Saturday to ‌hear suggestions on improving China's capital ​markets, the CSRC said ​in a statement on its website
 
Proposals include ​further expanding investment by long-term, "patient" capital, prodding listed companies to pay higher dividends, stepping up monitoring of cross-border risks and studying fresh market-friendly measures, the CSRC said
 
With a tech ​selloff deepening, the blue-chip CSI300 Index hit another one-year low ‌on Friday while the Shanghai Composite Index struggles near ​a key technical support level. The tech-focused STAR50 Index has tumbled more than a third from its July peak
 
 
Yang Delong, chief ‌economist at First Seafront ​Fund Management, said that the ‌CSRC seminar "is undoubtedly sending a positive signal to the stock ‌market"

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On Friday, the CSRC published draft rules that ​would lower the threshold for setting up equity mutual funds, as regulators seek to guide more long-term ​capital into the stock market
 
On Friday afternoon, Chinese stocks reversed early sharp losses as ‌trading volume spiked in several exchange-traded funds favoured by China's ‌state-backed investors, stirring speculation of government intervention
 
"When the National Team, 'the cavalry' mount up, the results can be impactful," US-based ETF manager KraneShares said in a note to clients. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 11 2026 | 10:47 AM IST