Sunday, November 08, 2026 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China set to invest $940 billion in energy in 2026, highest globally

China set to invest $940 billion in energy in 2026, highest globally

China had 2.337 billion kilowatts of installed renewable power capacity at the end of 2025, accounting for 60.1% of its total power capacity and 63.6% of new renewable installations globally

renewable energy

China's renewable generation reached 3.99 trillion kilowatt-hours, or 38.3% of the country’s power output, while additional renewable generation fully covered the increase in electricity consumption

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2026 | 11:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

China is expected to invest $940 billion in energy in 2026, the most by any country, according to the Global Energy Transition Report 2026 released by the China Enterprise Reform and Development Society, China Central Television reported Sunday.
 
China had 2.337 billion kilowatts of installed renewable power capacity at the end of 2025, accounting for 60.1% of its total power capacity and 63.6% of new renewable installations globally, according to CCTV. Renewable generation reached 3.99 trillion kilowatt-hours, or 38.3% of the country’s power output, while additional renewable generation fully covered the increase in electricity consumption.
 
China’s energy investment focus is increasingly shifting from rapid capacity expansion toward grids and other infrastructure needed to integrate its renewable buildout. The International Energy Agency expects the country’s grid investment to rise to about $140 billion in 2026.
 
 
Coal-fired power’s share of Chinese electricity generation fell to 49.7% in the first half of 2026, dropping below 50% for the first time, the report said. China’s energy-related carbon dioxide emissions declined 0.5% in 2025, while the country supplied 70% of the world’s wind-power equipment and 80% of its photovoltaic equipment, according to CCTV.
 

More From This Section

New zealand, New Zealand flag

New Zealand election: What happens next as parties await final results?

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump says he wants UFC chief Dana White for White House press secretary

earthquake

Strong earthquake with magnitude of 5.7 strikes central Japan, 22 injured

Giorgia Meloni, Meloni

Meloni blames pro-Russian hackers for cyberattack on foreign minister

Gun shooting, mass shooting

Five killed, over a dozen injured as gunman opens fire in Poland's Krakow

Topics : China Clean energy investment renewable energy

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveMuhurat Trading TimeStocks to WatchInvestment in Samvat 2083Astral share priceSilver on DhanterasThermax Share PriceCA Foundation Results TodayGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2026 | 11:19 AM IST