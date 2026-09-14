China spies on us, we spy on them too: Trump on Iran satellite images

US President Donald Trump has downplayed a report that Chinese companies supplied Iran with satellite imagery of a US military base in Jordan before a deadly missile strike, saying China spies on the United States and Washington does the same.

“China spies on us, and we spy on them too,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday when asked about the report, according to Reuters.

Trump’s comments came after The Wall Street Journal reported that Iran had obtained high-resolution satellite imagery from Chinese entities before and after a July 17 missile attack on the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in northeastern Jordan. The attack killed three US service members and wounded four others.

What the WSJ report says

According to The Wall Street Journal, US officials familiar with the matter have linked the satellite imagery supplied by Chinese entities to Iran's attack on the base. The officials, however, did not identify the Chinese companies involved.

The images reportedly gave Iran access to detailed information about the US facility. US officials had previously raised concerns with their Chinese counterparts over Chinese companies providing satellite imagery to Iran that could potentially be used to monitor American military facilities and personnel in the region.

China has rejected the allegations. According to reports from the WSJ, Chinese officials challenged Washington to provide evidence of the alleged assistance and defended Beijing's cooperation with Tehran as being consistent with international law.

Trump downplays China angle

Trump did not indicate that he planned to confront Xi Jinping over the allegations. Asked whether he would raise the issue during his expected meeting with the Chinese leader, Trump instead pointed to the broader practice of intelligence gathering between major powers.

Reuters reported that Trump said he had a good relationship with Xi and suggested that the activities described in the report were part of the normal intelligence operations carried out by both countries.

“I think China basically does what we do,” Trump said.