China test-launches ballistic missile from submarine in South Pacific
China's military test-launched a long-range ballistic missile Monday from one of its nuclear-powered submarines in the South Pacific.
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China's military test-launched a long-range ballistic missile Monday from one of its nuclear-powered submarines in the South Pacific.
The missile was launched at 12:01 p.m. and carried a dummy warhead, according to an announcement by the official Xinhua News Agency.
The New Zealand government said it was informed of the planned launch hours beforehand.
"It appears that despite our long-standing concerns about this type of activity, China carried out the test within hours of informing us," Foreign Minister Winston Peters told The Associated Press in a statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 11:29 AM IST