China tops US in global favourability, shows Pew Research survey

More people around the world view China more positively than the United States (US) for the first time since at least 2023, according to a survey by Pew Research Center, with sentiment shifting even among some of Washington’s allies as the two powers compete for influence globally.

Public opinion of the US has worsened to the extent that China is now seen more favourably in most of the 36 countries surveyed this year. Those include Canada, Australia, France and Germany — US allies where the “favourability gap” with Beijing has reversed in recent years.

In 20 countries with comparable data going back to 2023, nearly half held a positive view of China, while only 36 per cent regarded the US favourably. That’s a significant reversal from three years ago, when the US scored 58 per cent against China’s 32 per cent. It also marks a rebound for Beijing after its rating hit historic lows in many countries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Global views of the United States worsened last year as President Donald Trump’s second term began, though most people still had a more positive opinion of the US than China,” according to the report released Wednesday afternoon, Washington time. “This year, that is no longer the case.”

An area the US continues to get better ratings than China is its respect for personal freedom. However, that gap is also narrowing.

Pew Research surveyed more than 42,000 people from February 8 to May 13, a period that includes the start of the US-led war in Iran. As the conflict dragged on and threatened to disrupt the global economy, Beijing sought to portray itself as a stabilising force. President Xi Jinping also signalled his ambition for China and its ruling Communist Party to stand at the forefront of global affairs.