By Luz Ding and Mark Anderson

China’s top AI developers are releasing advanced models with reduced offensive cyber capabilities, stifling their ability to aid online attacks following a government proposal to ban such technology from being exported.

Recent models from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Moonshot AI have featured scaled-down offensive abilities and improved defensive aptitude. Alibaba unveiled the latest edition of its flagship Qwen series without its weights, the internal settings that shape how a model responds, preventing users from downloading and customizing the model’s full version.

So-called open-weight systems are attractive to hackers because they can run them locally and configure their settings. DeepSeek’s models have proved particularly popular, while Alibaba’s Qwen series has been ranked among the most downloaded open-weight model families in the world.

For months, US AI companies have also been restricting access to their most cyber-capable systems. Anthropic PBC has kept its Mythos Preview model out of general release, making it available to selected organizations for defensive security work.

Last month, researchers at CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. said hackers used DeepSeek’s model to carry out attacks against organizations in 14 countries.

“The cyber ability of models, and soon the bio ability of the models, will reach a threshold where it’s actually possible to do harm,” said Yao Shunyu, Tencent’s chief AI scientist who previously worked for OpenAI, at an event this month in Hong Kong.

Tencent reduced cyber functions from its Hy4 model before releasing it earlier this month. Moonshot took a similar approach with its Kimi K3.1 Pro model, while Z.AI carried out security reviews and alerted organizations to system vulnerabilities before making its GLM-5.3 system open-weight in August.

The moves follow a series of signals from China’s government about the risks posed by AI.

Last month, China’s Ministry of Commerce unveiled plans for an export ban on AI tools capable of attacking critical national infrastructure, attacking government networks or threatening military targets. Under the draft proposal, large language models deemed “world-leading” could also face restrictions on overseas deployment.

In early November, China’s top economic planner said it was accelerating the rollout of new safety standards and ethical guidelines for AI developers. An official at the National Development and Reform Commission said there’s now a broad consensus about the opportunities and risks of AI, and that the country intends to embed security measures during the development process.

“China is trying to strike a balance between international commercialization and strategic control of its AI technologies,” said Charles Li, chief analyst at TeamT5, an organization that tracks Asia Pacific cyber activity. “As Chinese frontier models reportedly narrow the gap with their US counterparts in cybersecurity capabilities, Beijing increasingly views these capabilities as strategic assets that warrant tighter export controls.”

In the US, AI products were linked to a spate of autonomous cyberattacks in recent months, raising concerns about the technology’s ability to carry out offensive operations without human oversight.

Over the summer, American firms Anthropic PBC and OpenAI reported incidents in which their models eluded security controls and attacked third-party websites. The spate of incidents alarmed researchers and government leaders, prompting calls for more rigorous safety screening and more secure testing environments. In collaboration with the US government, Anthropic has allowed a select group of organizations to test the cyber abilities of its most advanced systems.

Chinese AI models have raised similar fears, with Moonshot’s Kimi K3 breaking out of a testing environment from the UK government’s AI Security Institute. Though the model did not try to breach other companies’ websites, as in some of the other episodes, the test showed it lacks cybersecurity controls, researchers said at the time.

Stripping cyber offense materials from training is a good way to make it harder for bad actors to use open-weight models to do harm, said Xiaojian Li, founder of AI safety firm Fangcun AI.

“It’s a good balance between cost and effectiveness, but it’s not perfect,” he said. “There is no such method now that can completely eliminate models’ risk.”