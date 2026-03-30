Monday, March 30, 2026 | 11:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Chinese cargoes signal fuel relief for Asian neighbours despite curbs

Chinese cargoes signal fuel relief for Asian neighbours despite curbs

China, a major Asian fuel exporter, halted overseas oil product sales, forcing refiners to cancel or renegotiate shipments to prioritise domestic supply

cargo, port, import, export, trade

The ships were loaded in the past week, though it is possible that the sales themselves were cleared before authorities tightened restrictions | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 11:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Rong Wei Neo
 
China has exported cargoes of diesel and other fuels to energy-starved countries across Southeast Asia over the weekend, in what appears to be a signal of support despite export curbs imposed earlier this month. 
Emerging economies in Asia have been among the most acutely impacted by a war in West Asia that has upended the energy trade, pushing up prices and creating widespread shortages. Countries including the Philippines have indicated they would turn to others in the region for help through the supply crunch.
 
Tankers Ding Heng 36 and Auchentoshan delivered more than 260,000 barrels of diesel to the Philippines at the weekend, according to vessel tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. Great Ocean delivered about 100,000 barrels of distillate fuels to Vietnam over the same period, potentially alleviating shortages of oil products including diesel.
 
 
The Philippines said on Sunday it was preparing to receive a first batch of diesel as part of oil diplomacy efforts, as the country grapples with a national emergency triggered by fuel shortfalls. Officials have not named specific suppliers, but China has been a top supplier of gasoil this month — accounting for more than half of Manila’s 158,000 barrels a day of imports.

Also Read

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's low, down 1,000 points, Nifty below 22,500; bank, financial drag

A coal stockpile at a power plant in Tuticorin, India

West Asia war's gas supply shock pushes top consumers back to coal

warwar, iran

How do Israel and Iran's nuclear status differ under international law?

national stock exchange, NSE, markets

Foreigners dump record $12 bn Indian equities amid Iran war, energy crisis

stock markets, trading

West Asia war volatility strains trading in world's biggest markets

 
The ships were loaded in the past week, though it is possible that the sales themselves were cleared before authorities tightened restrictions. One of Asia’s most important fuel exporters, China banned overseas sales of oil products earlier this month to protect domestic consumers, with top refiners cancelling some cargoes after being told to halt new deals and renegotiate existing ones. 
 
On the Wire 
Iran’s weekend strikes on West Asian aluminium plants are threatening to send a fragile market into crisis, raising the prospect of record prices for the metal used in everything from airplanes to food packaging and solar panels.
 
PetroChina Co.’s earnings fell last year, as softer crude oil prices and sluggish fuel demand weighed on profits.
 
China is directing private grain processors to expand and upgrade whole-grain production, part of a broader drive to strengthen food security and modernise its agricultural supply chain.

More From This Section

WTO, World Trade Organization

WTO talks conclude, no consensus on extension of ecommerce duty moratorium

Iran, Israel, Haifa

West Asia war: Trump says US could 'take the oil' in Iran; Brent at $115

US Israel strike Iran

One Indian killed as Iranian strikes hit Kuwait's water desalination plant

Pete Hegseth

US unveils 'Greater North America' strategy to redefine regional security

Donald Trump

Trump claims regime change in Iran has already occurred amid West Asia war

Topics : China China exports diesel Southeast Asia Fuel Crisis US-Iran tensions Israel Iran Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayAmir Chand IPO AllotmentWeather UpdateWest Asia War UpdatesGold and Silver Rate todayNifty BankMarket Crash TodayIRB Infra Share PriceLPG Crisis