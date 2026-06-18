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Home / World News / Chinese FM Wang Yi to attend BRICS NSA meeting in New Delhi next week

Chinese FM Wang Yi to attend BRICS NSA meeting in New Delhi next week

Wang Yi will attend the meeting upon invitation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing in Beijing

Wang Yi, Wang, Chinese Foreign Minister

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 5:28 PM IST

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Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the meeting of the National Security Advisors of BRICS countries to be held in New Delhi on June 22-23, Beijing announced on Thursday.

The BRICS National Security Advisors Meeting is a high-level platform that brings together the National Security Advisors (NSAs) of the 11 BRICS member-states to exchange views on key security challenges.

Wang Yi will attend the meeting upon invitation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing in Beijing.

Wang will exchange views with other BRICS member states on the current international security situation and major international and regional issues, Lin said.

 

The Chinese foreign minister is also a member of the Political Bureau of the ruling Communist Party of China and Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission.

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The meeting will also discuss joint responses to traditional and non-traditional security challenges and make preparations for the BRICS summit to be held in September, Lin added.

"Amid a transforming and volatile world with many security challenges on the rise, BRICS countries standing at the forefront of the global south are committed to safeguarding world peace, promoting common development, practising multilateralism and enabling more equitable global governance," Lin said.

China looks forward to enhancing communication and coordination with BRICS members to further enrich political and security cooperation and contribute to world peace and stability, he added.

Wang, who is also Beijing's Special Representative on the India-China border issue, is expected to NSA Ajit Doval, during his New Delhi visit to discuss bilateral issues, according to official sources.

India holds the rotating presidency of the BRICS bloc this year. Its members include Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

The previous meeting of BRICS NSAs was hosted last year by Brazil in Brasilia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : BRICS New Delhi China India China relations

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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 5:28 PM IST

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