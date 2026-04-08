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Home / World News / Chinese officials likely encouraged Iran to find path to ceasefire with US

Chinese officials likely encouraged Iran to find path to ceasefire with US

Chinese officials were in touch with Iranian officials as the negotiations were evolving

china Flag, China

Beijing primarily had been working with intermediaries, including Pakistan, Turkey and Egypt, as it tried to use its influence (Photo: Reuters)

AP Beijing
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 7:26 AM IST

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China, which is Tehran's biggest trade partner, spoke with the Iranians to get them on board to look for a path toward a ceasefire in war with the US, sources said.

Chinese officials were in touch with Iranian officials as the negotiations were evolving, two officials who were not authorised to comment publicly spoke on condition of anonymity.

Beijing primarily had been working with intermediaries, including Pakistan, Turkey and Egypt, as it tried to use its influence, said one of the officials.

The Chinese foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier Tuesday, Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, said, "All parties need to demonstrate sincerity and quickly end this war that should not have happened in the first place."  She said China was "deeply concerned" about the impact the conflict has on the world economy and energy security.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions China

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 7:26 AM IST

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