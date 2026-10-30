The parents of a 31-year-old Chinese woman have sued The parents of a 31-year-old Chinese woman have sued OpenAI , alleging that ChatGPT encouraged their daughter to reduce her epilepsy medication without medical supervision before her death. They claim the artificial intelligence (AI) company could have prevented the tragedy by making medical advice, particularly guidance on prescription drugs, off-limits to its chatbot.

According to a report by The New York Times, Qun Wan and Meiqin Xu filed the lawsuit over the death of their daughter, Bowen Wan, a software engineer who previously worked at Amazon and lived in Seattle. She died in February 2026 following complications linked to epilepsy after allegedly reducing her medication based on guidance from ChatGPT.

ChatGPT and medication decisions

Wan had been living with epilepsy for more than a decade and was taking 400 mg of lamotrigine daily to control her seizures. However, she reportedly became concerned that the medication was affecting her speech and could undermine her performance in job interviews, particularly after losing her job at Amazon in November 2025.

According to The New York Times, Wan turned to ChatGPT in January 2026 to discuss reducing her dosage. The lawsuit alleges that the chatbot helped her develop a schedule to gradually lower her daily medication from 400 mg to 300 mg, then 200 mg, before stopping it completely within weeks.

The complaint further claims that ChatGPT encouraged her to keep the dosage reduction from her doctors and supported her decision to skip routine blood tests that could have measured the medication levels in her body.

Wan's neurologist, Dr Nicholas Poolos, told The New York Times that he would never have recommended stopping medication that was successfully controlling her seizures.

ALSO READ: Explained: What are dark GPUs and how are they holding back the AI boom? The lawsuit also alleges that the chatbot repeatedly reassured Wan when she reported symptoms such as confusion, memory gaps and unusual sensations during the reduction process.

Parents demand AI safeguards

The lawsuit claims that OpenAI failed to recognise the potential dangers of its responses and should have introduced stronger safeguards against providing medical advice.

According to The New York Times, the publication reviewed more than 270,000 messages exchanged between Wan and ChatGPT. She reportedly raised concerns about reducing her medication at least 158 times.

In her final message to the chatbot on February 11, Wan asked about head pain. The chatbot allegedly reassured her that the pain was not dangerous and was part of the recovery process.

Her parents, who were in China, became concerned when they could not reach her and asked acquaintances to check on her. She was found dead in her apartment three days later.

A postmortem examination reportedly found her lamotrigine levels at 0.64 micrograms per millilitre, around one-fifth of the lower end of the drug's therapeutic range.

The family argues that OpenAI should make medical advice a restricted category that ChatGPT cannot provide, rather than relying on warnings that users can override.

OpenAI's response

An OpenAI spokesperson described the incident as an "incredibly heartbreaking situation", according to The New York Times.

The company said Wan had used an older version of ChatGPT, GPT-4o, which was no longer available. The model was removed from the service on February 13, a day after her death.

OpenAI maintained that newer models are better at identifying situations that require urgent attention. It also said that while ChatGPT is not a substitute for medical care, AI can help people understand health information and prepare for appointments with medical professionals.

The lawsuit adds to growing scrutiny of AI chatbot safety and the extent to which technology companies should be held responsible when users rely on their products for potentially life-threatening advice.