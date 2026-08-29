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Home / World News / Chipmaker CXMT sues Pentagon over 'Chinese military company' designation

Chipmaker CXMT sues Pentagon over 'Chinese military company' designation

CXMT's lawsuit seeks to overturn the designation and remove itself from a Pentagon list that can trigger government contracting restrictions and reputational damage

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CXMT is China's top maker of dynamic random-access memory chips | Representative Picture

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2026 | 9:23 AM IST
China's top memory chipmaker, ??ChangXin Memory Technologies, sued the Pentagon on Friday over being placed on a list of companies the US says are aiding Beijing's military. 
"CXMT is not affiliated with the Chinese military," the company said in the federal lawsuit. "CXMT designs, produces, and sells ‌its DRAM chips for civilian and commercial use, ​not for military use." 
The US Defense Department told ​Reuters in a statement: "As a matter of policy, the Department does not comment on pending or ongoing litigation." 
The ​Pentagon designated CXMT a Chinese military company under the Biden administration, and the Trump administration kept the company on the list in a June update. 
 
CXMT's lawsuit seeks to overturn the designation and remove itself from a Pentagon list that can trigger government contracting restrictions and reputational damage. 

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"Since its initial designation in January 2025, CXMT ​has continuously suffered reputational and commercial harm," the company said in a statement to Reuters, adding that it is pursuing the ‌action to protect its business interests. 
CXMT is China's top maker of dynamic random-access memory chips, which ​are widely used in smartphones, personal computers, servers, artificial intelligence systems and other electronics. The company, whose revenue spiked 874% in the first half, hopes to enter the US market in the long term, Reuters has reported. 
Its lawsuit, filed in the ‌US District Court for the District of ​Columbia, names the Department of Defense, Defense Secretary Pete ‌Hegseth, Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg and Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Policy Michael Cadenazzi as ‌defendants. 
CXMT ??argues that the Pentagon's decision was "arbitrary," lacked evidentiary support and violated its due-process rights.
According to the ​complaint, the company spent more than a year providing the Pentagon with information to challenge the designation, seeking removal from the list. 
CXMT said the Pentagon published a notice in ​February stating that the company would be removed from the list but withdrew the notice the same day. The company alleged that the Defense Department subsequently did not adequately explain the change ‌when it relisted it. 
"None of these determinations is supported by the factual record, by applicable law, or by ‌reasoned decision-making," CXMT said. 
CXMT's lawsuit mirrors that of other Chinese companies. In June, Alibaba, the Chinese technology and e-commerce giant, sued the US government over being placed on the list.
Smartphone and electric-vehicle maker Xiaomi got itself removed in 2021 by filing a suit in a US court. (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : semiconductor US China Pentagon

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First Published: Aug 29 2026 | 9:23 AM IST