Clive Davis, architect of Columbia and Arista's success, dies at 94

Clive Davis, who built Columbia Records into one of the world's biggest labels for rock music, guided Whitney Houston to stardom and helped revive the careers of Aretha Franklin, Carlos Santana and Rod Stewart, has died. He was 94.

He died on Monday at his home in Manhattan, having recently been hospitalised with respiratory problems, The New York Times reported, citing his family.

Davis was “one of the last great music lovers in a position to actually affect what happens,” Alicia Keys, the singer and pianist who rose to stardom at Davis's J Records, told Rolling Stone magazine in 2008. “He was the first record executive to ever ask what I wanted for myself.”

Davis joined Columbia as a lawyer in 1960 and was appointed president seven years later, by which time it was part of CBS Records. His early signings included Santana and Janis Joplin, who would sing on the No. 1 hit Me and Bobby McGee. Aerosmith, Chicago, Pink Floyd, Neil Diamond, Billy Joel and Bruce Springsteen later recorded for the label.

“There is no question that Clive Davis developed ears, just as there is no disputing that CBS Records grew into a rock powerhouse under his presidency,” Fredric Dannen wrote in Hit Men (1990), a chronicle of music's power brokers.

Columbia fired Davis amid allegations that he billed the company for personal items. He resurfaced as the head of Arista Records.

Houston, who signed with Arista at age 19 in 1983 and stayed until her death in 2012, was a Davis protégé. He chose the songs she recorded, produced her albums and managed her image.

Also at Arista, Davis joined forces with Franklin, Houston, Barry Manilow and Patti Smith and reunited with Santana, whose 1999 release, Supernatural, hit No. 1 on Billboard's pop album chart and won nine Grammys.

Arista's owner, Bertelsmann AG (the German media giant now known as Bertelsmann SE), forced Davis to leave in 2000. He ended up starting J, his own label, with Bertelsmann's financial backing.

Stewart's Great American Songbook albums and Keys's Songs in A Minor were among his projects. J arranged to release music by American Idol contestants, enabling him to work with Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson and Carrie Underwood, among others.

Clive Jay Davis was born on April 4, 1932, in Brooklyn, New York, to Herman Davis, a shirt-and-tie salesman, and the former Florence Brooks.

“I was mildly musical,” he recalled in Clive: Inside the Record Business, the first of his two autobiographies.

He graduated from Erasmus Hall High School and belonged to an honour society known as Arista, the name he later used for his record label.

Davis graduated magna cum laude from both New York University, in 1953, and Harvard Law School, three years later. Soon after he entered NYU, both of his parents died within a year of each other.

After stints at two New York law firms, Davis joined Columbia to assist the label's general counsel. He was put in charge of the label's US division in 1965, and the following year he signed his first artist, Donovan.

In 1967, Davis attended the Monterey Pop Festival, an experience that led him to sign Big Brother and the Holding Company, featuring Joplin.

His downfall at Columbia came amid a federal investigation into payola allegations. CBS, the label's owner, learned that his personal aide had submitted phoney invoices, including bills for Davis's eldest son's bar mitzvah reception at the Plaza Hotel.

CBS accused Davis of wrongfully receiving at least $94,000 over six years and fired him. He paid a $10,000 fine for tax evasion but never faced criminal charges.

Davis got a second chance at Columbia Pictures — which then had no connection to Columbia Records — where he became head of the music division in 1974. He changed the unit's name to Arista the following year and bought a 20 per cent stake.

Bertelsmann, based in Gütersloh, Germany, bought Arista in 1979. Davis stayed after the takeover.

Franklin arrived the next year and scored her first top-five pop single in a decade with Freeway of Love in 1985.

In 2000, Davis's contract expired. At 67, he attributed the change to a rule that required Bertelsmann executives to retire at 60. The company said the standard did not apply to US employees.

Some of Arista's most popular artists, including Franklin and Santana, threatened to leave.

J put out Stewart's Great American Songbook albums of pop standards, his most successful releases since the 1970s, and Keys's debut, Songs in A Minor, which won five Grammys.

He regained control of Arista in 2004, when he was named chief executive officer (CEO) of Bertelsmann's BMG North America unit. Davis gave up the CEO position in 2008 and became the chief creative officer for Sony BMG.

Supernatural earned him two Grammys, including Album of the Year. He won his fourth Grammy for the 2008 Best R&B Album, Jennifer Hudson.

Davis received the Trustees Award from the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, which sponsors the Grammys, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.

With his first wife, Helen Cohen, he had two children, Frederic and Lauren. After the couple divorced, he married Janet Adelberg, with whom he had two children, Mitchell and Douglas. That marriage also ended in divorce.