CNN, MS NOW and Politico asked a federal ​judge late on Monday to issue a court order preserving their White House access while they fight US President Donald Trump's move to ban them over coverage he dislikes.

The ‌news outlets asked a ​judge overseeing their case ​in Washington, DC, federal court to grant a preliminary ​injunction blocking Trump's bans until there is a final ruling in the case.

US District Judge Timothy Kelly previously issued a 14-day temporary restraining order blocking ​the bans, finding they likely violated the news outlets' ‌rights to fair legal treatment.

The outlets said in ​their September 21 lawsuit that Trump's bans were unlawful viewpoint discrimination under the First Amendment of the Constitution, which guarantees free speech ‌and free press ​rights.

The Justice ‌Department said Trump lawfully banned the outlets after determining ‌their coverage threatened national security by revealing classified information.

Trump ​said in a September 18 social media post that he was banning the outlets ​for "reporting FAKE NEWS" and that they "shouldn't be able to constantly write or report ‌FICTION and LIES."

Trump has frequently clashed with the ‌media in his second term and personally sued outlets including the New York Times , Wall Street Journal and BBC for defamation.