CNN, MS NOW, Politico seek court order to retain White House access
The news outlets asked a judge overseeing their case in Washington, DC, federal court to grant a preliminary injunction blocking Trump's bans until there is a final ruling in the case
Reuters NEW YORK
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CNN, MS NOW and Politico asked a federal judge late on Monday to issue a court order preserving their White House access while they fight US President Donald Trump's move to ban them over coverage he dislikes.
The news outlets asked a judge overseeing their case in Washington, DC, federal court to grant a preliminary injunction blocking Trump's bans until there is a final ruling in the case.
US District Judge Timothy Kelly previously issued a 14-day temporary restraining order blocking the bans, finding they likely violated the news outlets' rights to fair legal treatment.
The outlets said in their September 21 lawsuit that Trump's bans were unlawful viewpoint discrimination under the First Amendment of the Constitution, which guarantees free speech and free press rights.
The Justice Department said Trump lawfully banned the outlets after determining their coverage threatened national security by revealing classified information.
Trump said in a September 18 social media post that he was banning the outlets for "reporting FAKE NEWS" and that they "shouldn't be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES."
Trump has frequently clashed with the media in his second term and personally sued outlets including the New York Times , Wall Street Journal and BBC for defamation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 10:16 AM IST