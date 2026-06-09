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Home / World News / Congo's Ebola outbreak rises to 100 deaths out of 550 cases after a month

Congo's Ebola outbreak rises to 100 deaths out of 550 cases after a month

Attacks on health workers from angry residents, skepticism among some locals and armed conflict in hot spots continue to challenge efforts to stop the spread

Ebola

Out of the 550 cases of the disease confirmed as of Sunday, there have been 101 deaths and 19 recoveries, according to the latest situation report late Monday | Image: Bloomberg

AP Bunia
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

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At least 100 people have died from Ebola less than a month after authorities declared an outbreak of the disease in eastern Congo, authorities said.

Attacks on health workers from angry residents, skepticism among some locals and armed conflict in hot spots continue to challenge efforts to stop the spread.

Out of the 550 cases of the disease confirmed as of Sunday, there have been 101 deaths and 19 recoveries, according to the latest situation report late Monday. The number of cases though is believed to be higher because the outbreak was confirmed weeks late, and response has been challenging also because the virus has no approved vaccine or treatment.

 

The latest Ebola disease outbreak is caused by the rare Bundibugyo virus, which does not have an approved vaccine or treatment unlike the Zaire virus responsible for most of Congo's past 16 outbreaks of the disease.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Ebola Ebola virus vaccine Congo WHO World Health Organization

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

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