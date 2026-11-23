For a COP billed as an “implementation COP” by COP31 President Murat Kurum, co-hosts Turkey and Australia failed to get countries to agree to a 94-paragraph draft document, which, in its first iteration, included everything from phasing out fossil fuels to tripling adaptation finance to $120 billion, a 35 per cent electrification goal by 2035 and the adoption of expensive carbon capture and removal technologies.

By the third and final draft, any mention of fossil fuels had disappeared, carbon capture targets, a key ask of fossil fuel companies, had been enhanced, climate finance details had been purged, and electrification was projected as a key solution to contain global warming.

“This was the worst COP ever,” said Tasneem Essop, executive director of Climate Action Network International. “The Implementation COP became a battle to defend commitments governments had already made. Developed countries, led by the European Union, stood in the way on every major negotiating track.”

Developed countries led by the EU, the UK and Japan resisted commitments to fund climate action, while fossil fuel producers Saudi Arabia and Russia opposed language on moving away from oil, gas and coal. The text found space for a new electrification goal and carbon capture.

The EU, which refused to endorse the cover decision, entered the summit intending not to honour prior climate finance commitments, thereby denying developing nations resources to move away from fossil fuels, officials from the Least Developed Countries Group and African Union said.

“The draft fails to offer a credible response to the overshoot and the urgent need to keep 1.5°C within reach,” the EU's Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra said in a statement. “It fails even to acknowledge the need to transition away from fossil fuels. This COP did not fail over climate finance.”

But before many of the 60,000 or so registered delegates arrived in Antalya, Hoekstra declared discussions on new climate finance 'dead in the water'. The EU then delayed the start of the summit on November 9 by a few hours after refusing to include a climate finance work programme in the formal agenda, officials from Kenya and Sri Lanka said.

“The text gives a roadmap for adaptation finance, which is real progress but Ii does not give them a number, and the baseline for tripling adaptation finance stays open until November 2027 (COP 32 in Ethiopia),” said Ajay Mathur, India’s lead negotiator at the Paris COP. “A text that works for many blocs earns its value only when its procedural hooks become commitments.”

India and China agreed with the cover decision in a spirit of multilateralism, despite reservations. “We had expressed our concerns about the dilution of the historical responsibility and obligations of developed country parties in the text. At the threshold of crossing 1.5 deg. C warming, we need to reflect why we are here. Whose emissions? - both past and continuing, have exhausted the global carbon budget? The cover decision does not reflect this,” India said in a statement on behalf of the Like-Minded Developing Countries, including China, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran and Venezuela.

Co-hosts Australia and Turkey came with their own agendas to COP31 — offering a 35-35 electrification pledge as a solution to climate change and opening the door to carbon capture and carbon dioxide removal — diverting political attention from the core negotiations, Essop said.

“The absence of a cover decision does not pause climate action. India continues to deliver at home, and remains committed to consensus-based multilateralism on the road to COP32,” Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said. (Countries failed to agree on a political text at summits in The Hague in 2000 and Copenhagen in 2009.)

“Countries representing around half the global economy have said they are charging ahead with 35% electrification by 2035, or sooner,” said UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell. The average share of electrification in the global energy mix is around 23 per cent and around 20 per cent in India, while over 600 million people in Africa have no access to electricity.

“Raising electricity’s share of final energy consumption to 35% by 2035 is a useful signal,” said Vibhuti Garg, Director, South Asia, Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA). But “it needed a dedicated financing package for renewables, grids, storage and end-use electrification, tied to delivery of the renewable-energy tripling goal.”

Why did deep divisions derail COP31 climate negotiations?

"Antalya was never going to deliver much, with Europe, the climate action champions, now hesitant,” said Ambassador Manjeev Puri, distinguished fellow, The Energy and Resources Institute.

The divides ran deep, with the final plenary session stretching beyond 48 hours as negotiators struggled to bridge a growing chasm between small island nations, large developing countries, Arab states and the rich Global North — despite the final draft “expressing deep concern that peak global warming is expected to exceed 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels in the next few years and recognizing that 1.5 °C overshoot will increase the frequency and intensity of loss and damage.”

Oil-producing nations and international oil, gas and coal suppliers gained the most in the final draft, which offered a way to prolong the use of fossil fuels by removing any direct mention of a phaseout and set ambitious targets for electrification and carbon capture and storage. The EU and other rich nations had their way because the final draft eliminated a $120 billion provision for adaptation finance, officials and climate experts said.

"Rich countries were reminded of the Paris Agreement provision that says they must pay, but they forced the deletion of every number that would show whether they have,” said Harjeet Singh, global convenor of the Fill the Fund campaign, a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

Consequently, the biggest losers were small island states, least-developed countries and mountainous nations like Nepal, which lack the resources and rely on rich nations to fund adaptation programmes and loss and damage. (Nepal received a little over $20 million for loss and damage, compared with $5 billion in losses from a glacier collapse this year.)

“There has been no progress in closing the gap between climate finance flows and the needs of developing countries, particularly for adaptation,” said Labanya Jena, visiting senior fellow, London School of Economics.