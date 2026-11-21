With the UN Climate Change conference (COP31) running beyond its scheduled close, developing nations have raised concerns over transparency from the presidencies to address their demands in the final outcome document.

Speaking to PTI, a G77 representative alleged that developed nations are "dividing the developing nations" and hindering the process for a finance roadmap.

Group of 77 (G77) is a coalition of 134 developing countries plus China at the UN that promotes members' collective economic interests and strengthens their joint negotiating power.

"G77 is being divided by the European Union and High-Ambition coalition (HAC), which is an informal group of developed and developing countries within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Meanwhile, the presidencies have also not been transparent with us," the representative said, on the condition of anonymity.

They alleged that when the G77 called a meeting with the presidency seeking transparency on finance on Saturday, no clear answer was given to them, but they were called for consultation in groups and sub-groups selectively later.

"G77 called a meeting with the COP31 presidency asking for transparency on finance, but no clear answer was given. We are concerned that what the developing nations haven't agreed to will be parachuted in the final text," the G77 official said.

Expressing concerns over multiple developing nations' ministers travelling back to their home countries due to the summit running overtime, the official said, "there is a question on whether the final decision will be taken on consensus." They further alleged that there is a lack of political will from developed nations to help developing nations combat climate change, and that the delay was a "pre-planned tactic." The COP31 Presidency is held by Turkiye, with Murat Kurum serving as COP31 President, whereas Australia's Chris Bowen is serving as the summit's President of Negotiations.