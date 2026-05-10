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Home / World News / Crude prices to stay higher for longer due to Iran war: ADB chief economist

Crude prices to stay higher for longer due to Iran war: ADB chief economist

Future prices are showing higher prices farther out into next year than they did before, he said

crude oil, oil prices

Crude oil prices are likely to stay higher for longer.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 10 2026 | 10:44 AM IST

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Crude oil prices are likely to stay higher for longer due to the disruption caused by the longer-than-expected Middle East crisis, ADB Chief Economist Albert Park has said.

"With a higher oil price expectation, we actually have it as $96 per barrel as average for 2026 as per the new reference scenario. It should stay elevated at $80 per barrel in 2027. So, our idea is that the oil prices are likely to stay higher for longer," Park told PTI in an interview.

Future prices are showing higher prices farther out into next year than they did before, he said.

 

However, he said, "We have also seen always a kind of a premium of the spot market prices and the nearby futures market because there is such a shortage currently."  Speaking about the impact of the ongoing West Asia crisis on India, Park said it is going to shave off 0.6 per cent from the country's GDP growth, bringing it to 6.3 per cent, and also stoke inflation significantly in the current financial year.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) in April projected India's GDP growth to remain "robust" at 6.9 per cent in the current fiscal, and rise to 7.3 per cent in the next fiscal, driven by strong domestic demand.

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With regard to inflation, ADB had projected 4.5 per cent for the current fiscal.

For India, Park said, "We do find that growth would be lower by 0.6 per cent (FY27). This is based on our model scenario. But it would not negatively affect growth next year. India would kind of bounce back next." Inflation would increase by 2.4 per cent this year to 6.9 per cent, he said.

"So that's a bit higher than the inflation impacts for the region (Asia-Pacific), because India is more reliant on imported oil and gas. The growth effect, if you take out China, this negative 0.6 per cent on growth this year is pretty similar to the region as a whole region as well," he said.

ADB, on April 29, in its special update, lowered the Asia Pacific growth projection for 2026 to 4.7 per cent from 5.1 per cent earlier, weighed down by prolonged West Asia disruptions.

Asked about El Nino's impact on food production, Park said, "Of course, it's very uncertain. Obviously, whenever there's a bad harvest in India, we have an issue. With higher prices. India accounts for a huge part of the global trade in rice. So then whatever happens in India also often has a big impact on other countries."  That is a reason for concern apart from the rising fertiliser prices, he added.

With the cost of fertiliser going up, farmers will use less fertiliser, which will also reduce yields and also reduce availability later in the year, he said.

It will definitely have a bearing on food prices, but how much would depend on the gas disruption, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Crude Oil Price Oil Prices West Asia US-Iran tensions

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First Published: May 10 2026 | 10:43 AM IST

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