Datanomics: Bangladesh may surpass India in per capita income in FY27
IMF data show Bangladesh may briefly regain its per capita income lead over India, but currency swings and growth trends point to India holding the edge ahead
Shikha Chaturvedi
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Bangladesh maintained its lead over India in per capita income for seven consecutive years, from 2018-19 to 2024-25, the year when the Sheikh Hasina government was overthrown. In 2025-26, Bangladesh slipped below India. However, the International Monetary Fund’s latest data shows that Bangladesh is again projected to overtake India in 2026-27.