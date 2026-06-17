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Home / World News / Datanomics: Europe replaces Asia as the biggest arms exporter to India

Datanomics: Europe replaces Asia as the biggest arms exporter to India

Despite Jaishankar's criticism, Europe has overtaken Asia as India's biggest arms supplier, reflecting New Delhi's evolving defence procurement strategy

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(Photo: Bloomberg)

Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 9:48 PM IST

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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently criticised Europe for selling weapons to countries that launch attacks against India. However, broader trade data reveals a more nuanced picture — in fact, India’s reliance on European military hardware has grown substantially, overtaking Asia.
 
While Europe's share of global arms exports actually declined from 38 per cent in 2016 to 30 per cent in 2025, a significant portion of the region's arms exports is directed towards nations like Ukraine, the Czech Republic, and the US. Only a minuscule fraction goes to Pakistan and China. Between 2021 and 2025, France, Germany, and Italy emerged as Europe's top three exporters, together commanding a 20 per cent share of the global arms trade. 
 
 
 
 
Topics : Europe Arms arms deal