Datanomics: Europe replaces Asia as the biggest arms exporter to India
Despite Jaishankar's criticism, Europe has overtaken Asia as India's biggest arms supplier, reflecting New Delhi's evolving defence procurement strategy
Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently criticised Europe for selling weapons to countries that launch attacks against India. However, broader trade data reveals a more nuanced picture — in fact, India’s reliance on European military hardware has grown substantially, overtaking Asia.