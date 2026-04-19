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Home / World News / Days after ordering burgers at Oval Office, Trump dubs move as 'tacky'

Days after ordering burgers at Oval Office, Trump dubs move as 'tacky'

The White House ordered McDonald's cheeseburgers that were brought to the Oval Office by DoorDash delivery driver Sharon Simmons, a Republican supporter from Arkansas

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2026 | 6:25 AM IST

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US President Donald Trump celebrated the first anniversary of "no tax on tips" policy with a doorstep delivery of burgers at the Oval Office -- a staged campaign he dismissed days later as "tacky" and "embarrassing".

The White House ordered McDonald's cheeseburgers that were brought to the Oval Office by DoorDash delivery driver Sharon Simmons, a Republican supporter from Arkansas, and received personally by Trump.

"We do these things in politics; they're a little embarrassing. They're a little tiny embarrassing, but we do them and you win by landslides," Trump said at a rally to celebrate the "no tax on tips" policy in Las Vegas on Thursday.

 

Simmons had delivered two bags full of burgers and fries at the Oval Office on Monday with the White House highlighting that she had saved $11,000 in takes due to the "no tax on tips" policy.

"Sharon delivered to the Oval Office -- to be honest, it was a little tacky," Trump said.

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"They come up with these crazy ideas like McDonald's the garbage truck," he said, referring to the presidential campaign moments from 2024 when he served fries at a burger-chain outlet and climbed into a campaign-branded garbage truck while wearing a safety vest.

DoorDash faced backlash on social media with users pointing out that Simmons testified before Congress in July to promote "no tax on tips". At the time, she identified herself as a resident of Nevada. She has since moved to Arkansas and ostensibly became a DC-area DoorDash driver this week, if only for a day.

"No one is claiming it was a real delivery," DoorDash spokesperson Julian Crowley said on X.

"It was clearly and obviously a planned event to mark a new policy starting. To claim Sharon is a prop, plant or an actor is totally wrong and off base. She is a Dasher and she participated to support the policy that benefits her," Crowley said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 19 2026 | 6:25 AM IST

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