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Home / World News / Death toll from Bangkok bar fire rises to 32 as 2 more die in hospital

Death toll from Bangkok bar fire rises to 32 as 2 more die in hospital

An investigation into the cause of the fire and whether the bar was following safety regulations is ongoing

Bangkok, Bangkok fire, Thailand, Thailand police

Forensic police officials inspect the site of a deadly fire at a pub in Bangkok, Thailand | REUTERS

AP Bangkok
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

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Two people injured in a huge fire at a Bangkok music bar have died, bringing the death toll to 32, officials said Wednesday.

More than 70 people were injured and 30 people remain hospitalised, with 15 of them in intensive care units, according to the Erawan emergency services centre in Thailand's capital.

The blaze at the Rong Beer Na Ladprao bar was the city's deadliest in 17 years. It broke out late Sunday in a northern part of the city, and firefighters needed half an hour to bring it under control.

An investigation into the cause of the fire and whether the bar was following safety regulations is ongoing.

 

Survivors and relatives of the deceased visited a police station near the scene on Wednesday to seek compensation, gather belongings and share statements about the blaze.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Bangkok Thailand Fire accident

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

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