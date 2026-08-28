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Home / World News / Death toll from Nepal-Tibet flash flood climbs to 469, search ops continue

Death toll from Nepal-Tibet flash flood climbs to 469, search ops continue

Search and rescue operations continued for the third day of the tragic incident with the mobilisation of 7,451 security personnel, including 2,391 Nepal Army personnel

People move to a safer place after flash floods, in Devighat Bidur Municipality area, Nuwakot, Nepal

People move to a safer place after flash floods, in Devighat Bidur Municipality area, Nuwakot, Nepal | Image: PTI

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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The death toll from flash floods in central Nepal rose to 469 on Friday, with more bodies recovered as search and rescue operations continued for the third day following the disaster.

In a statement, Nepal Police said the bodies were recovered from eight districts of the Himalayan nation.

According to the police, 178 dead bodies have been recovered from Chitwan, 110 from Nawalparasi East, 44 from Gorkha, 37 from Nuwakot and 33 from Dhading district.

Similarly, 28 bodies have been recovered from Tanahu, 27 from Nawalparasi West and 12 from Rasuwa.

So far, 1,545 injured and stranded people have been rescued from various affected regions. Among them, 84 are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Kathmandu.

 

Search and rescue operations continued for the third day of the tragic incident with the mobilisation of 7,451 security personnel, including 2,391 Nepal Army personnel, the statement said.

An ice-rock avalanche triggered by a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border sent a torrent of water, mud and debris downstream through central Nepal on Wednesday, devastating towns and villages, washing away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges, and damaging hydropower projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Nepal Tibet Flood fury Floods

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First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 9:16 AM IST