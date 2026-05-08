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Home / World News / Death toll in explosion at fireworks factory in China's Hunan rises to 37

Death toll in explosion at fireworks factory in China's Hunan rises to 37

The explosion occurred on Monday afternoon at the plant operated by the Huasheng fireworks manufacturing and display company in Liuyang, a county-level city under Changsha, the provincial capital

China, fireworks factory, explosion, factory blast

Rubble lies near damaged buildings after a blast at a fireworks manufacturing factory in Liuyang, Hunan province, China | Image: Reuters

Press Trust of India Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 11:45 AM IST

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The death toll due to an explosion at a fireworks factory in China's Hunan province has risen to 37 on Friday with one person still missing.

The explosion occurred on Monday afternoon at the plant operated by the Huasheng fireworks manufacturing and display company in Liuyang, a county-level city under Changsha, the provincial capital.

So far, the accident has claimed 37 lives, left one person missing, and injured 51 others who are receiving medical treatment in hospitals, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

Five of the injured are in critical condition but have stable vital signs. Search and rescue operations at the scene have been largely completed, the report said.

 

After the accident, Changsha authorities activated an emergency response, set up a task force, and dispatched over 1,500 personnel to carry out rescue and medical treatment operations.

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Subsequent rounds of thorough on-site searches and comprehensive checks confirmed that the accident resulted in 37 deaths and one missing person.

Police have summoned eight people on suspicion of negligence leading to the accident.

As the explosion site is located near two black powder warehouses, the rescuers have evacuated nearby residents and set up a buffer zone to prevent a secondary accident. China is a leading manufacturer and exporter of fireworks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 11:45 AM IST

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