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Home / World News / Death toll in Japan earthquake rises to 13 as rescue efforts continue

Death toll in Japan earthquake rises to 13 as rescue efforts continue

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the Kumamoto area on the southern main island of Kyushu late Tuesday afternoon

Japan earthquake

This aerial image shows the damaged AEON Mall after an earthquake in Kashima, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan | Photo: AP/PTI

AP Yame(Japan)
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 8:16 AM IST

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Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said 13 people have been found dead after a powerful quake shook part of southwestern Japan and rescue work was continuing Wednesday morning for the missing.

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the Kumamoto area on the southern main island of Kyushu late Tuesday afternoon.

Takaichi said many other people were injured or still missing as rescue work continued overnight.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 8:16 AM IST

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