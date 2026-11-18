By Alex Williams

Del Casher, a Los Angeles session guitarist who helped shape the sound of the 1960s and played a key role in the development of the iconic wah-wah pedal, died on October 1. He was 88.

Mr. Casher died after battling cancer over the past year, according to a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for his widow, Eiko. The page did not specify where he died.

The wah-wah pedal, which allows guitarists to sweep across a frequency spectrum to create a distinctive sound, became a defining feature of electric guitar music. It helped give a new sonic dimension to songs such as Jimi Hendrix's “Voodoo Child (Slight Return)”, Eric Clapton's solos on Cream's “White Room” and Isaac Hayes's theme for the film “Shaft”.

Guitar World magazine described the pedal as one of the most expressive effects ever conceived, saying it had changed the electric guitar.

Since the 1960s, guitarists have used the pedal to create a wide range of sounds. Hendrix once told Rolling Stone that it could evoke loneliness, frustration and yearning. A generation later, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett said in a 2023 interview with Guitar World that the wah enabled him to mirror the inner voice in his head and heart.

How the wah-wah pedal came about

The story of the pedal began in the mid-1960s, after California's Thomas Organ Company acquired the rights to distribute Britain's Vox amplifiers in North America.

The company began developing transistorised versions of the British vacuum-tube amplifiers, which had been designed by Vox engineer Dick Denney. The original models included a midrange boost function operated by a switch.

Thomas Organ management considered adapting the feature too expensive. The company's chief engineer, Stan Cutler, therefore assigned a young colleague, Brad Plunkett, to develop a cheaper knob-operated version.

Turning the knob from left to right produced an effect that mimicked the “wah-wah” sound. A similar technique had been used by jazz horn players since the 1920s, when they manipulated airflow through their instruments using mutes or rubber plungers.

The technique featured prominently in George Gershwin's 1924 composition “Rhapsody in Blue”.

Mr. Casher had long wanted to create a similar effect for the guitar. After joining the Vox Ampliphonic Orchestra to promote the amplifiers, he began experimenting with the knob.

“I said, ‘Hold on,’” he recalled in a 2011 interview with The New York Times. “‘This is what I've been looking for!’”

Since guitarists could not take their hands off their instruments during a solo to turn a knob, Mr. Casher said he suggested installing the midrange boost circuit in a volume pedal used for the Vox Continental organ. However, Brad Plunkett also claimed credit for the idea, The Times noted.

Although often described as the inventor of the wah-wah pedal, Mr. Casher acknowledged the contributions of Mr. Denney, Mr. Plunkett, Lester Kushner and others at Thomas Organ.

“But,” he told The Times, “I'm the one who said, ‘This is a guitar thing!’”

Career and musical legacy

Born Delton Edward Kacher on December 28, 1937, in Hammond, Indiana, Mr. Casher grew up in a musical family. His father was a music teacher who taught him guitar, while his mother came from a family of pianists.

After graduating from the University of Pittsburgh with a bachelor's degree in communications, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in entertainment.

He became a featured guitarist on television programmes such as “The Lawrence Welk Show” and appeared in films, including the 1964 Elvis Presley movie “Roustabout”, in which he played in the singer's backing band.

Initially, the wah-wah pedal attracted limited interest. Thomas Organ chief Joe Benaron, a big-band music fan, believed it was better suited to horn players. At Mr. Casher's suggestion, early versions were named after trumpeter Clyde McCoy, who was known for using the effect on songs such as “Sugar Blues” in the 1930s.

Mr. Casher eventually introduced the pedal to Frank Zappa after sitting in with his band, the Mothers of Invention. Zappa used different versions over the years, including the Cry Baby, later marketed by Dunlop, and models by Mu-Tron.

Eric Clapton brought the effect to the forefront through his work with Cream on songs such as “Tales of Brave Ulysses” (1967) and “White Room” (1968). He also used it on George Harrison's 1970 triple album “All Things Must Pass”, including the song “Wah-Wah”.

The sound became closely associated with Hendrix's psychedelic music, including “Crosstown Traffic”, “Burning of the Midnight Lamp” and his cover of Bob Dylan's “All Along the Watchtower”, all from the 1968 album “Electric Ladyland”.

Other songs featuring the effect include Chicago's “25 or 6 to 4” (1970), the Temptations' “Papa Was a Rollin' Stone” (1972), Guns N' Roses' “Sweet Child O' Mine” (1987) and Metallica's “Enter Sandman” (1991).

Mr. Casher also recalled hearing Isaac Hayes's theme for the 1971 film “Shaft”, which featured distinctive wah-wah work by guitarist Charles Pitts, known as Skip.

“They'd come up with this wacka-wacka-wacka sound by making the wah-wah move up and down like a cymbal,” Mr. Casher told The Times. “You think you have it all figured out, and then someone comes up with more.”