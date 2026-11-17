Deutsche Bank AG sought to contain the fallout from a data leak that provided new details of its past questionable dealings, including transfers for the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and efforts to expand its Russian business before the invasion of Ukraine.

Shares of the lender fell as much as 6.4 per cent on Tuesday after several media organizations published a series of articles based on leaked internal documents, suggesting Deutsche Bank put profits before controls. The Financial Times said the firm processed more suspicious payments to Epstein than previously known. A New York Times report said the lender opted as recently as 2021 to pursue growth in Russia.

The stories “are a repeat of past headlines” that have been “discussed intensely over the last few years,” Chief Financial Officer Raja Akram said in an interview, adding he expects little or no financial impact from the new disclosures. “History is meant to be learned from, not lived in.”

Still, the publications have refocused investor attention on a difficult chapter for Deutsche Bank, which struggled in the decade following the financial crisis as mounting costs from misconduct cases caused a crisis of confidence. Several of the stories highlighted the role at the time of Christian Sewing, who is now Deutsche Bank’s chief executive officer and credited with turning it around.

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said Deutsche Bank needs to explain the measures it took to address the issues raised by the reports.

“It’s Deutsche Bank’s responsibility now to explain, with complete transparency, how it fixed failures and internal shortcomings in controls,” he said in a statement.

Deutsche Bank Chairman Alexander Wynaendts, who took the role in 2022, on Tuesday backed Sewing, saying he has driven a transformation of the bank. The matters raised date back many years and were shared with regulators, he said.

“Deutsche Bank has been fundamentally transformed, in terms of culture as well as controls,” he said in a statement provided by a spokesperson. “During my tenure I haven’t seen a single decision from Christian Sewing that I was not comfortable with.”

The media reports Tuesday were based on documents analyzed by a consortium of more than 200 journalists globally from outlets also including Der Spiegel, Le Monde and Paper Trail Media.

The documents showed Deutsche Bank filed suspicious activity reports in 2019 identifying $582 million of transfers tied to Epstein, the FT said. That compares with $250 million disclosed in a recent report by the senior Democrat in the US finance committee, Ron Widen. The difference may reflect the wide scope of the German bank’s investigation, according to the FT.

Deutsche Bank has paid more than $200 million in total fines and lawsuit settlements in relation to its past dealings with Epstein, without admitting any wrongdoing.

“The focus in the near term is likely to be on how Deutsche Bank moved on from the past and how management supported that transition, but the articles cover historical events which we understand are largely known and addressed,” RBC analyst Anke Reingen wrote in a note to clients.

The FT also reported that Deutsche Bank accidentally sent out President Donald Trump’s tax statements to an external party in 2017, with Sewing aware of the incident. A relationship manager inadvertently sent the year-end tax statements of 1,586 accounts, including Trump’s, to a client’s accountant, who alerted the bank and deleted the file, the FT said.

“Well they shouldn’t have done it,” Trump said when asked on Tuesday whether he was angry at Deutsche Bank. “It’s illegal for them to do it.”

Deutsche Bank built up a lucrative relationship with the Trump Organization in the years before Trump first ran for president in 2016. The lender decided not to conduct any further business with Trump and his company after the deadly riots at the US Capitol in 2021, people familiar with the matter said at the time.

The leaked documents also shed light on Deutsche Bank’s internal debate over its Russia business in the run-up to the war in Ukraine. The bank had previously been fined more than $670 million by UK and US authorities for helping wealthy Russians move about $10 billion out of the country using transactions that were likely thinly veiled attempts to cover up financial crime.

Yet as recently as April 2021, Deutsche Bank’s management board voted to pursue “careful growth” in the country, the New York Times reported. After Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine the following year, Sewing said in a message to staff that pulling out of Russia “would go against our values. We have clients who cannot exit Russia overnight,” the newspaper reported, adding the lender reversed course the next day.

“The matters which are in focus of the media reports date back many years and in some cases as much as two decades,” Deutsche Bank said in a statement. “Where relevant, we reviewed these matters at the time and worked closely with regulators.”

Numerous other outlets published stories on Deutsche Bank simultaneously on Tuesday. The investigation was coordinated by South Africa’s Barracuda Media with technical support from the Data and Research Center in Germany.