Wednesday, November 11, 2026 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Developing economies face 800 mn job gap over next 15 years: World Bank

Developing economies face 800 mn job gap over next 15 years: World Bank

About 1.2 billion people in the emerging world will pass the age of 18 over the period, while the countries are forecast to create only around 400 million new jobs, Ajay Banga said

Asia economy, global economy, south east asia economy, india economy, south east asia

800 million jobs gap in developing world threatens growth, stability and prosperity | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2026 | 1:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By David Stringer
 
Developing economies face an employment gap of 800 million jobs over the next 15 years as a generation of young people reach working age and the nations have limited resources to tackle the challenge, according to the World Bank Group.
 
About 1.2 billion people in the emerging world will pass the age of 18 over the period, while the countries are forecast to create only around 400 million new jobs, President Ajay Banga said Wednesday at the Climate Finance Summit in Antalya, Turkey.
 
The gap has “profound consequences for poverty and prosperity, for migration, for stability,” he said at the event, being held as nations gather in the resort city for the annual United Nations-convened COP31 climate talks.
 
 
“There’s rising debt, conflict, challenges with resiliency of infrastructure, and natural disasters, so their resources to meet their development ambitions are increasingly constrained,” Banga said. 

Also Read

water management, dam

India's water management a model for developing nations: World Bank

nirmala sitharaman

FM cites World Bank poverty gains, says govt committed to inclusive growth

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

FM Sitharaman seeks global framework to address the fallout of sanctionspremium

Rising bond yields, rupee depreciation and uncertain foreign capital flows have renewed the debate over monetary policy, market-driven interest rates and tax reforms in India.

Best of Opinion: Trade-offs should be made visible, not wished away

World bank

World Bank Group mobilises $36 bn in India in 4 yrs, $9.6 bn for MSMEs

 
In the year through June 30 the bank mobilized a total of $230 billion into the developing world, including $112 billion in private capital — a threefold increase on fiscal 2022, according to the institution. 
 
While mobilization rates were higher across lower-middle income countries and in upper-middle income countries, the flow of capital was flat in low-income countries, Banga said. “That’s the issue, the challenge of reaching the poorest markets and it kind of reinforces the importance of public resources for those lowest income countries,” he said.
 
Emerging economies also need better development models to improve resilience to the impacts of climate change — to protect coastlines, safeguard harvests, and deliver infrastructure able to withstand severe weather, according to Banga.
 
“We’re trying to bring together the combination of what we call smart development — build physical resilience and institutional strength into development from the very beginning,” he said. “A flood resistant road keeps trade moving without being rebuilt twice, an insulated school gives children learning through extreme heat.” 

More From This Section

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Why Nvidia dominates AI, and what Huang's scandal could cost the firm

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Nvidia has no clear successor to Jensen Huang. Who could take over?

Anthropic

Anthropic bankers weigh raising IPO valuation to $1.5 trillion or more

vessel

Liberia-flagged vessel hit in Persian Gulf, 6 Indian seafarers aboard

A Chinese Navy helicopter flies above Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea

China, Asean advance South China Sea pact talks, push deal to next year

Topics : World Bank Group World Bank Ajay Banga Developing skills

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to Buy TodayStocks to WatchNifty Trading StrategyTata Steel ShareHonasa Consumer ShareNew Zealand vs India 3rd ODI StreamingNvidia's investigating CEO Jensen HuangGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2026 | 1:53 PM IST